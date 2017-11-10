© Zestron

Compare cleaning machines at Productronica

After SMT Hybrid Packaging in May, ZESTRON will be exhibiting a selection of state-of-the-art cleaning machines from leading international manufacturers at Productronica from the Technical Center in Ingolstadt, Germany.

As a result, tradeshow visitors who are looking for a new cleaning machine can compare different, innovative and proven technologies directly on site. ZESTRON's process engineers and representatives from equipment manufacturers are available for questions regarding the features as well as the optimally adapted cleaning agents.



Further trade fair highlights are the pH neutral PCB cleaning agent VIGON® N 640, providing excellent cleaning performance on the latest fluxes in specific batch systems, as well as the single-phase stencil cleaning agent HYDRON® SC 300 designed to effectively remove SMT adhesives without leaving streaks after drying.



Hall A2, both 359