© andreypopov dreamstime.com

XP Power acquiers Comdel

XP Power, a developer and manufacturer of power control solutions, has acquired the business and assets of Comdel Inc., a designer and manufacturer of RF power supplies.

Total consideration of USD 23.0 million was paid in cash on completion. Comdel is based in Massachusetts, USA, and supplies the industrial and technology sectors with standard, modified and custom high power RF power conversion products. Comdel typically supplies RF power supplies to the semiconductor, thin film, photovoltaics, and induction heating industries. In the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016, Comdel recorded sales of USD 16.5 million.



Comdel and XP Power share several customers, and while there is no direct overlap in product lines, the power supply solutions of the two companies are considered highly complementary.



Scott Johnson, CEO of Comdel, will remain with the business and head up XP Power's newly formed RF Power division.



"We are delighted to welcome Comdel to the XP Power Group and are excited about the opportunity of offering its complementary product range through our global sales channel. The Acquisition will enable us to provide our existing customers with a comprehensive product offering in RF power, a market segment with robust demand fundamentals but one in which we did not previously specialise. We are confident that Comdel will have a very successful future as part of XP Power," said Duncan Penny, Chief Executive of XP Power.