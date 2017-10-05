© Silego Components | October 05, 2017
Dialog Semi to acquire Silego Technology
Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Silego Technology Inc., a provider of Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs), for USD 306 million.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California with approximately 235 employees worldwide, Silego is very much a pioneer in CMICs that integrate multiple analog, logic, and discrete component functionality into a single chip. This technology enables OEMs to reduce board space, simplify their supply chain, and accelerate time-to-market.
The acquisition will increase Dialog’s content at existing customers and expanding its customer base. The breadth of the new product portfolio will also strengthen Dialog’s presence in markets including IoT, computing and automotive.
“The acquisition of Silego brings a highly complementary technology to Dialog. What Silego has developed is truly unique – a mixed-signal platform which customers can configure to their design requirements on the fly, drastically reducing the time to bring their products to market,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog.
“We believe Dialog will be a great environment for the Silego team to grow as part of a much larger company serving global customers,” stated John Teegen, CEO of Silego Technology. “Our proprietary and configurable approach has allowed Silego to establish leadership while creating a new market. By leveraging Dialog’s technology and capabilities, I am confident we can further drive adoption of CMICs.”
Silego anticipates achieving over USD 80 million of revenue in 2017 and double-digit growth in 2018. The transaction is projected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Rosenberger introduces a new innovative connector series – SMP Infinity.
