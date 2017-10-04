© maxon motor/ zub machine control Business | October 04, 2017
maxon motor acquires zub machine control
Swiss-based zub machine control AG has become part of the maxon motor Group, effective immediately. With this move, maxon is expanding its product portfolio to include intelligent multi-axis controllers, taking one more step toward becoming a one-stop system provider.
Drive specialist maxon motor has acquired 100% of the shares in zub machine control AG, based in Rothenburg, Switzerland. zub specialises in motion control and multi-axis control in the field of industrial automation and generated sales of CHF 3.5 million (about EUR 3 million) in 2016.
As a result of the acqusition maxon is better placed to offer complete solutions, including power supply (batteries, battery management) from a single source. The drive specialist is already working on various system integration projects in the fields of electromobility and robotics. The first product from this business area is the maxon BIKEDRIVE, an e-bike solution for pedelecs and s-pedelecs consisting of a rear motor, battery, and the Powergrip (controller).
