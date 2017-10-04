© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | October 04, 2017
Skorpios Technologies acquires Novati Technologies
Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a System on Chip company, has acquired Novati Technologies LLC, a semiconductor integration company and fab located in Austin, Texas.
The acquisition was completed on October 2, 2017 for an undisclosed amount. The combined corporation will be called Skorpios Technologies, a press release reads.
The acquisition gives Skorpios the ability to better meet growing customer demand as the company can increase volume throughput and allowing control of its critical supply chain. The company will also see decreased fab cycle times by providing access to focused production lines in the foundry.
"This transaction marks an exciting time in Skorpios' history," said Stephen Krasulick, chairman, founder and CEO of Skorpios. "The ability to develop and commercialize products based on our proprietary heterogeneous integration process in our own foundry is the next logical step in the evolution of our company. With this acquisition, Skorpios will be well positioned to deliver highly differentiated products with shorter development cycles. We believe there are tremendous synergies between Skorpios' heterogeneous integration platform and the technologies currently being developed and offered at Novati."
Novati's Austin, TX facility is known for its work in 2.5D/3D integration, photonics, MEMS sensors and micro fluidics for medical. Prior to the acquisition, Skorpios had developed its heterogeneous integration process in collaboration with Novati, and was building its ICs in Novati's foundry. After the acquisition, Skorpios will immediately ramp up production, starting with its 100Gb QSFP CWDM4 product.
"Novati's highly customized fab solutions are uniquely positioned to support the revolutionary Skorpios products. I am thrilled to deliver products and services that leverage the strengths of the combined organization," said John Hamma, senior vice president, Services Business Unit of Skorpios.
