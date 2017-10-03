© konstantin semenov / dreamstime

AMG back on track with tantalum concentrate production

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has announced full restoration of its tantalum concentrate production capacity.

"AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that on 28 September 2017, AMG successfully completed the repair work to the damaged gravimetric concentration section in one of AMG's two tantalum production lines at the Mibra mine in Brazil, restoring full tantalum concentrate production capacity, as scheduled", an ad-hoc announcement reads.



This announcement comes 9 months after a fire broke out at the Mibra mine in Brazil on Thursday January 19th 2017 (Evertiq reported). The fire occurred in the Gravimetric concentration section in one of AMG's two tantalum production lines. AMG's other tantalum production line, as well as crushing and grinding circuits and magnetic separation equipment, remained fully operational.



With approximately 3'000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan.