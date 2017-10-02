© SK Hynix Business | October 02, 2017
SK Hynix expands its R&D operations
SK Hynix has announced that it will build a new research and development centre, investing more than KRW 200 billion (about EUR 148.8 million) in order to maximise its semiconductor technology capacity.
The new R&D centre, which SK Hynix will start building in Icheon in October, will focus on the company’s NAND venture – which is currently spread out at various buildings across the Icheon campus, the company states in a press release.
When completed in September 2019, the new 15 floor building will accommodate more than 4’000 researchers. The centre will house the company’s R&D activities in the region in one space and serve as an integrated research and development hub adjacent to the SUPEX Center and R3 building, where the company’s DRAM developers are located.
In addition, SK Hynix plans to recruit more than 1’000 new employees this year to further strengthen its technology capabilities.
When completed in September 2019, the new 15 floor building will accommodate more than 4’000 researchers. The centre will house the company’s R&D activities in the region in one space and serve as an integrated research and development hub adjacent to the SUPEX Center and R3 building, where the company’s DRAM developers are located.
In addition, SK Hynix plans to recruit more than 1’000 new employees this year to further strengthen its technology capabilities.
TSMC founder Morris Chang to retire Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Dr. Morris Chang has announced...
SK Hynix expands its R&D operations SK Hynix has announced that it will build a new research and development centre, investing...
Tessera drags Samsung to court for patent infringement Tessera Technologies, along with its subsidiaries, have filed legal proceedings against Samsung Electronics – and certain affiliates – alleging infringement of 24 patents that cover a range of semiconductor processing, bonding, and...
Nordic Semi partners with Korean distributor Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new distribution agreement with Uniquest, an...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Turnkey power-line communication chipset from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
TSMC to new build 3nm fab in Taiwan TSMC said that the company’s planned advanced 3nm fab will be located in the Tainan Science...
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center...
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its...
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments