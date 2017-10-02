© Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semi partners with Korean distributor

Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new distribution agreement with Uniquest, an electronics component distributor and technical representative based in Seongnam-Si, South Korea.

The deal covers the distribution of Nordic’s Bluetooth low energy, ANT+, IEEE 802.15.4, and 2.4GHz proprietary ultra low power (ULP) wireless connectivity solutions across the region.



Uniquest provides full service procurement for electronic components and products, but also RF hardware and firmware design services and technical support expertise. The company will supply Nordic’s complete range of ULP wireless connectivity hardware, firmware, development tools, and reference designs, including the recently launched nRF52840 System-on-Chip (SoC).



“Nordic Semiconductor is number one globally when it comes to Bluetooth low energy wireless solutions,” says Brian Kim, Uniquest Sales VP. “Which is why we see huge potential in adding Nordic Semiconductor to our product portfolio and giving our customers access to cutting edge Bluetooth low energy and IoT wireless technologies.”



“The fact Uniquest has more Field Application Engineers than sales staff shows the company’s commitment to technical support, which will allow it to make a significant contribution to Nordic’s customer base in this important market,” says Sean Choi, Nordic Semiconductor Regional Sales Manager, Korea.