© Nordic Semiconductor Components | October 02, 2017
Nordic Semi partners with Korean distributor
Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new distribution agreement with Uniquest, an electronics component distributor and technical representative based in Seongnam-Si, South Korea.
The deal covers the distribution of Nordic’s Bluetooth low energy, ANT+, IEEE 802.15.4, and 2.4GHz proprietary ultra low power (ULP) wireless connectivity solutions across the region.
Uniquest provides full service procurement for electronic components and products, but also RF hardware and firmware design services and technical support expertise. The company will supply Nordic’s complete range of ULP wireless connectivity hardware, firmware, development tools, and reference designs, including the recently launched nRF52840 System-on-Chip (SoC).
“Nordic Semiconductor is number one globally when it comes to Bluetooth low energy wireless solutions,” says Brian Kim, Uniquest Sales VP. “Which is why we see huge potential in adding Nordic Semiconductor to our product portfolio and giving our customers access to cutting edge Bluetooth low energy and IoT wireless technologies.”
“The fact Uniquest has more Field Application Engineers than sales staff shows the company’s commitment to technical support, which will allow it to make a significant contribution to Nordic’s customer base in this important market,” says Sean Choi, Nordic Semiconductor Regional Sales Manager, Korea.
Uniquest provides full service procurement for electronic components and products, but also RF hardware and firmware design services and technical support expertise. The company will supply Nordic’s complete range of ULP wireless connectivity hardware, firmware, development tools, and reference designs, including the recently launched nRF52840 System-on-Chip (SoC).
“Nordic Semiconductor is number one globally when it comes to Bluetooth low energy wireless solutions,” says Brian Kim, Uniquest Sales VP. “Which is why we see huge potential in adding Nordic Semiconductor to our product portfolio and giving our customers access to cutting edge Bluetooth low energy and IoT wireless technologies.”
“The fact Uniquest has more Field Application Engineers than sales staff shows the company’s commitment to technical support, which will allow it to make a significant contribution to Nordic’s customer base in this important market,” says Sean Choi, Nordic Semiconductor Regional Sales Manager, Korea.
TSMC founder Morris Chang to retire Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Dr. Morris Chang has announced...
SK Hynix expands its R&D operations SK Hynix has announced that it will build a new research and development centre, investing...
Tessera drags Samsung to court for patent infringement Tessera Technologies, along with its subsidiaries, have filed legal proceedings against Samsung Electronics – and certain affiliates – alleging infringement of 24 patents that cover a range of semiconductor processing, bonding, and...
Nordic Semi partners with Korean distributor Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new distribution agreement with Uniquest, an...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Turnkey power-line communication chipset from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
TSMC to new build 3nm fab in Taiwan TSMC said that the company’s planned advanced 3nm fab will be located in the Tainan Science...
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center...
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its...
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments