Business | September 29, 2017
TSMC to new build 3nm fab in Taiwan
TSMC said that the company’s planned advanced 3nm fab will be located in the Tainan Science Park in in southern Taiwan.
The decision to build the new fab in Tainan Science Park was made to fully leverage the company’s existing cluster advantage and the benefit its comprehensive supply chain.
TSMC also said that it recognises and is grateful for the government’s clear commitments to resolve any issues, including land, water, electricity and environmental protection.
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center...
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its...
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
