© businesswire Business | September 29, 2017
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group
Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a consortium led by private equity firm Bain Capital.
K.K. Pangea (Pangea), a special purpose acquisition company formed and controlled by a Bain Capital Private Equity will fund the acquisition of TMC directly or indirectly from: Toshiba JPY 350.5 billion (re-investment, EUR 2.6 billion); Bain Capital JPY 212 billion (EUR 1.6 billion); Hoya Corporation (Hoya) JPY 27 billion (EUR 204 million); SK hynix, JPY 395 billion (EUR 3 billion); US investors JPY 415.5 billion (EUR 3.1 billion). In addition, Pangea intends to secure loans in the amount of approximately JPY 600 billion (EUR 4.5 billion) from financial institutions and banks.
US investors are comprised of Apple Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, Seagate Technology plc, and Dell Technologies Capital.
With Toshiba and Hoya’s investments, Japan-based companies will hold more than 50 percent of the common stock in Pangea, and going forward Japan-based companies will continue to hold a majority. After the TMC shares are transferred to Pangea, Bain Capital and TMC management will lead TMC’s business operations to secure continuous growth.
The US investors will not acquire any common stock or voting rights over TMC. In addition, SK hynix will be firewalled from accessing TMC proprietary information and will not permitted to own more than 15 percent of the voting rights in Pangea or TMC for a period of 10 years as provided by the terms of the agreement.
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), which operate as neutral, independent organizations dedicated to promoting industrial competitiveness, have also expressed their interest in investing in Pangea or TMC at a later time, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) has sought to prevent a transfer of Toshiba’s interests in certain Joint Ventures between Toshiba and SanDisk LLC (SanDisk), a subsidiary of Western Digital, to any third party. Toshiba and SanDisk are currently engaged in litigation and arbitration.
Upon satisfaction of all conditions, the closing of the share transfer will be on the first business day of the month immediately following the month in which the conditions are satisfied or waived. If such conditions are not satisfied or waived at least 11 business days prior to the first business day of such month, then the closing shall take place on the first business day of the following month. If the conditions are satisfied or waived during the period starting on February 15, 2018 and ending on the end of March 23, 2018, the closing shall occur on March 30, 2018.
US investors are comprised of Apple Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, Seagate Technology plc, and Dell Technologies Capital.
With Toshiba and Hoya’s investments, Japan-based companies will hold more than 50 percent of the common stock in Pangea, and going forward Japan-based companies will continue to hold a majority. After the TMC shares are transferred to Pangea, Bain Capital and TMC management will lead TMC’s business operations to secure continuous growth.
The US investors will not acquire any common stock or voting rights over TMC. In addition, SK hynix will be firewalled from accessing TMC proprietary information and will not permitted to own more than 15 percent of the voting rights in Pangea or TMC for a period of 10 years as provided by the terms of the agreement.
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), which operate as neutral, independent organizations dedicated to promoting industrial competitiveness, have also expressed their interest in investing in Pangea or TMC at a later time, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) has sought to prevent a transfer of Toshiba’s interests in certain Joint Ventures between Toshiba and SanDisk LLC (SanDisk), a subsidiary of Western Digital, to any third party. Toshiba and SanDisk are currently engaged in litigation and arbitration.
Upon satisfaction of all conditions, the closing of the share transfer will be on the first business day of the month immediately following the month in which the conditions are satisfied or waived. If such conditions are not satisfied or waived at least 11 business days prior to the first business day of such month, then the closing shall take place on the first business day of the following month. If the conditions are satisfied or waived during the period starting on February 15, 2018 and ending on the end of March 23, 2018, the closing shall occur on March 30, 2018.
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center...
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its...
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments