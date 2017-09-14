© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Viking Technology partners with Digi-Key

The memory and storage solutions provides’s portfolio of advanced memory technologies will now be available for immediate shipment worldwide from Digi-Key Electronics.

Viking Technology is a global supplier of Non-Volatile Memory, Solid State Drives (SSD), DRAM modules, high density stacking solutions, and custom memory engineering.



"A major focus of Viking Technology's business growth strategy is to join forces with a leading distribution channel partner. Digi-Key's leadership and market reach will bring our high technology products to a wide range of customers across multiple markets," said Hamid Shokrgozar, President of Viking Technology. "The combination of our innovation, including state-of-the-art memory product solutions, and Digi-Key's expertise with assisting engineers through the entire design process will help customers develop and deliver solutions that optimize the value and performance of their products and bring them to market quickly."



"We're pleased to partner with Viking Technology and offer their leading-edge products to our global customer base," said David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductor at Digi-Key. "I believe engineers and manufacturers will find great value in Viking Technology's support of standard off-the-shelf solutions and customized form factors in their designs and projects."