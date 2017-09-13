© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | September 13, 2017
Future Electronics inks agreement with Lumentum
Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms of the agreement Future Electronics is authorized to sell Lumentum’s optical transceiver products.
“We are very pleased to be partnering with Lumentum,” said Philippe Vauclair, Director of Marketing at Future Electronics. “Lumentum is a leader in the optical transceiver market and their products complement our networking solutions offering.”
“Lumentum is excited about our new distribution agreement with Future Electronics to market and sell our optical transceiver products,” said Chris Pfistner, vice president, product line management, Datacom, Lumentum. “Future is one the leading distributors of top-tier optical technology solutions and we have been impressed by their field organization and commitment to customer service. We look forward to working with them in the future.”
