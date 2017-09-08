© Trent Bell Business | September 08, 2017
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department
Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk helicopters in a baseline configuration. Sikorsky is assembling the two new S-70i Black Hawk helicopters for delivery to L.A. County in December 2017.
In addition to aerial firefighting, a Firehawk helicopter also performs command and control of other firefighting aircraft, EMS transport, search and rescue, and logistic support. Thomas Ewald, assistant fire chief of L.A. County's Air and Wildland Division, said "nothing close compares with the Firehawk. No other aircraft does all five missions as well."
Ewald added: "The Firehawk has repeatedly proven its reliability and ruggedness. The stresses we place on the aircraft when we take on and then aggressively release 8,000 pounds of water multiple times a day are far more than what its military variant might do in normal operations at maximum gross weight. Like a good pick-up truck, we beat it up and it keeps coming back for more."
"The new and more capable S-70i Black Hawk helicopters will provide L.A. County and the fire department with the most effective firefighting and multi-mission aircraft available, said Dan Schultz, president of Sikorsky. "We thank L.A. County for its continued confidence in Sikorsky and the Black Hawk helicopter, and for our close collaboration that has resulted in advances in aerial firefighting. We offer our congratulations to the courageous firefighters, aircrews and maintainers who employ this unique capability for the highest ideal of public service."
Once modified by a specialist outfitter in 2018 with a 1,000-gallon (3,785-liter) water tank, extended landing gear, single pilot cockpit layout and a medically-equipped interior, the new aircraft will increase to five the L.A. County Fire Department's fleet of Firehawk multi-role helicopters.
"This acquisition supplements our county's potent aerial firefighting arsenal and our ability to knock down wildfires to protect life and property," said LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "The Firehawk provides a very effective initial attack platform to battle fires along with multi-mission capability for alternate needs including EMS and search and rescue."
Ewald added: "The Firehawk has repeatedly proven its reliability and ruggedness. The stresses we place on the aircraft when we take on and then aggressively release 8,000 pounds of water multiple times a day are far more than what its military variant might do in normal operations at maximum gross weight. Like a good pick-up truck, we beat it up and it keeps coming back for more."
"The new and more capable S-70i Black Hawk helicopters will provide L.A. County and the fire department with the most effective firefighting and multi-mission aircraft available, said Dan Schultz, president of Sikorsky. "We thank L.A. County for its continued confidence in Sikorsky and the Black Hawk helicopter, and for our close collaboration that has resulted in advances in aerial firefighting. We offer our congratulations to the courageous firefighters, aircrews and maintainers who employ this unique capability for the highest ideal of public service."
Once modified by a specialist outfitter in 2018 with a 1,000-gallon (3,785-liter) water tank, extended landing gear, single pilot cockpit layout and a medically-equipped interior, the new aircraft will increase to five the L.A. County Fire Department's fleet of Firehawk multi-role helicopters.
"This acquisition supplements our county's potent aerial firefighting arsenal and our ability to knock down wildfires to protect life and property," said LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "The Firehawk provides a very effective initial attack platform to battle fires along with multi-mission capability for alternate needs including EMS and search and rescue."
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is...
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total...
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk...
Infineon makes strategic investment in XMOS Cars, homes, industrial plants and consumer devices are rapidly becoming connected to the...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Toshiba launches H-Bridge driver ICs for low-voltage 2.5V drive Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) today announced the launch of three new additions to its...
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation The acquisition of Dragon Innovation further enhances Avnet's role in developing new...
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for...
Avnet expands distribution agreement with TD next Avnet and TD next, a business unit of Telecom Design, have signed an agreement expanding...
Laird launches industry's thinnest, smallest, multiple input multiple Laird announced today its newest wideband iDAS antennas, which dramatically improve...
Murata completes Sony battery deal Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on...
Lam Research acquires Coventor Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and...
Toshiba continues to negotiate the sale of TMC Toshiba Corporation is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments