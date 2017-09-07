© Arrow Components | September 07, 2017
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong
In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Arrow Electronics has opened its expansion of its Arrow Open Lab in Hong Kong, enabling sensor-to-cloud-to-analytics IoT technology platform for Sensor Hub, a project led by Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP). The aim is to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and smart city technologies among Hong Kong startup and technology companies.
By leveraging open data-sharing infrastructure as well as Arrow's design engineering expertise, including sensor-to-cloud-to-analytics technology stacks, tools, and platforms, engineers and developers can gather sensory information in real-time, and create ready-to-deploy IoT devices and necessary applications.
"There has never been a more exciting time to launch this Sensor Hub in Hong Kong Science Park. This city is blessed with the government incentives to reinforce its smart city blueprint in the near future," said Albert Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). "We value Arrow's strength and expertise in building out a technology infrastructure and ecosystem for spearheading the advancement of IoT innovations and deployment. We look forward to working closely with Arrow to foster greater success with local startups and technology companies to build a smarter city for the future."
Robust Sensor-to-Cloud-to-Analytics IoT Platform
"Sensing technology is at the heart of IoT innovation today. The Sensor Hub initiative is yet another example of our technology collaboration with HKSTP, signifying our ongoing commitment to guiding today's innovators to a smarter and more connected tomorrow," said Simon Yu, president of Arrow's components business in the Asia-Pacific region.
"We are proud to work at the forefront of IoT innovation and play a key role in building a robust technology framework and infrastructure with our sensor-to-sunset IoT product lifecycle capabilities that enable startups to bring IoT and sensory solutions to market quickly and cost effectively," Simon Yu continues.
Through the Senor Hub, Arrow will offer engineering expertise, hands-on training and workshops, free sensor samples and tools designed to help startups expedite product design, optimize system-level integration, and achieve rapid-prototyping for their IoT concepts. IoT developers and makers can tap into Arrow's sensor product portfolio available for measuring everything from air, water, soil, motion, movement and chemical composition.
Crowdfund-to-Production Collaboration
As part of its Open Lab expansion, Arrow also announced the launch of a joint lab with Indiegogo, the global platform for entrepreneurs to move their ideas quickly from concept to market. Hong Kong-based tech startups will have access to invaluable design-for-manufacturing support and go-to-market resources from Arrow and Indiegogo at the joint lab, including engineering design reviews, professional technical advice on connectivity, network protocols, Big Data platform management systems and tools for device management and data analysis.
Evaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
