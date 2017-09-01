© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | September 01, 2017
Qualcomm brings connectivity to Samsung’s QLED TVs
Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, announces that its home entertainment solution QCA9379 is powering the connectivity in Samsung QLED TV product line.
The QCA9379 is a combo chip with support for dual-stream Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth, enabling Samsung’s premium flagship QLED TVs to support interactive media experiences.
“Our QCA9379 solution was designed to support interactive and engaging media experiences in smart TV products, streaming devices, and set-top/gaming boxes, thanks to the superior connectivity it delivers,” said Joseph Bousaba, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
“Working with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to provide our customers with seamless connectivity, high performance and enhanced power efficiency,” said Sunghee Han, vice president, Samsung Visual Display business.
The QCA9379 chip allows Bluetooth to wirelessly connect with remote controls and gaming accessories, and thus overcoming the line-of-sight limitations of traditional infrared remotes and supporting advanced functionality such as voice commands. The combo chip also features the Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard with receive support for Multi-User MIMO. The QCA9379 has separate Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas for coexistence support to enable dual-stream capabilities.
