Bosch and a new production in Romania?

Local media reports that German electronics group Bosch plans to open a new washing machine factory in Simeria (Romania).

Reports, first appearing in local news outlet replicahd.ro quoting unnamed sources, suggest that talks between Bosch and local authorities have started around May 2017. The 20-hectare plot in question is located in Simeria, central Romania.



The investment could lead to the creation of 2'000 to 2'500 jobs, the report continues. Local media reports also speculate that the new facility could mean a consolidation of European production of washing machines at the location.



Bosch has not yet commented on the rumours.