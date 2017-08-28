© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | August 28, 2017
Northrop Grumman provides UK’s Forensic and Biometric capability
Northrop Grumman has been awarded an extension to its existing contract with the Home Office to continue providing services, systems operations and maintenance for the Forensic and Biometric Interim Capability (FABrIC).
Under the two-year contract extension, which started in April 2017, Northrop Grumman is responsible for the base operations and maintenance of the FABrIC contract and the IDENT1 System.
IDENT1 provides identity management and crime scene forensic systems, which use fingerprints as the principal means of forensically verifying or resolving identities in the U.K. for law enforcement. IDENT1 serves approximately 30,000 users at 500 physical locations and interfaces with other national systems and local police force systems. Its primary capabilities include finger and palm print analysis, print search capabilities with access to international databases, verification of the identities of arrested persons, and information sharing capabilities between the police forces and specialist agencies throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Operated in conjunction with Livescan, the means by which fingerprints are captured and sent electronically, it is a critical part of the national infrastructure for policing.
“This contract extension will enable us to maintain continuity of services for the Home Office and to provide the police force with the advanced national identity management capabilities they need,” said Andrew Tyler, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Europe.
