Defined spacing between PCBs

WR-BTB is a new family of signal plug connectors from Würth Elektronik eiSos suitable for SMT assembly.

This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik eiSos. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The plugs with coded guide are available in versions with 40, 64, 80 or 100 pins. The models with 0.8 and 1-mm pitch are also available in various heights. Various male and female plugs can be combined to achieve precisely defined spacing between two boards through the use of stable board-to-board connectors – so purely mechanical spacers may not be necessary and could be dispensed with, under certain circumstances.



WR-BTB connectors with 1-mm pitch are achievable with a board spacing of 7.6mm, 9.6mm, 11.6mm, 12.6mm and 14.6mm. The 0.8-mm pitch plugs allow even more combination options for spacing from 4.9mm to 15.9mm. The high-grade connectors are specified for operating temperatures from -55 to +85°C. The plugs are available from Würth Elektronik eiSos from stock in unlimited quantities and free samples can be requested.