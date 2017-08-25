© micron technology

Jayapalan heads from Western Digital to Micron

Micron Technology has appointed Anand Jayapalan as vice president of the Storage Business Unit. He will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron's executive vice president and chief business officer.

Most recently, he served as vice president, enterprise and client compute solutions marketing at Western Digital. In his previous role, Jayapalan was vice president of enterprise SSD marketing at SanDisk, where he also led the incubation and growth of the company's hyperscale and cloud data center business segment.



"There are exciting changes afoot in the storage market as the benefits of flash memory solutions are realised by customers across the industry," said Sadana. "Anand will help us fully capitalise on this opportunity by leveraging our broad technology portfolio and driving partnerships with key customers to take our storage business to the next level."