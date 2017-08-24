© ford (illustration purpose only) Business | August 24, 2017
Ford signs MOU in China with Zotye Auto
Ford Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., a major manufacturer of zero-emission all-electric vehicles in China.
The goal of the MoU is to explore the establishment of a joint venture for the development, production, marketing and servicing of a new line of all-electric passenger vehicles in China. Additional details, including information about the brand, products and production volumes, pend a final definitive agreement and regulatory approvals.
“The potential to launch a new line of all-electric vehicles in the world’s largest auto market is an exciting next step for Ford in China,” said Peter Fleet, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific. “Electric vehicles will be a big part of the future in China and Ford wants to lead in delivering great solutions to customers.”
“The MoU between Zotye Auto and Ford opens the door for us to explore our cooperation in the development of clean energy vehicles,” said Jin ZheYong, chairman and president, Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., based in Huangshan, Anhui province “This presents us with an exciting opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths in achieving a win-win situation for both parties’ growth in the fast-evolving Chinese electric vehicle market.”
“The potential to launch a new line of all-electric vehicles in the world’s largest auto market is an exciting next step for Ford in China,” said Peter Fleet, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific. “Electric vehicles will be a big part of the future in China and Ford wants to lead in delivering great solutions to customers.”
“The MoU between Zotye Auto and Ford opens the door for us to explore our cooperation in the development of clean energy vehicles,” said Jin ZheYong, chairman and president, Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., based in Huangshan, Anhui province “This presents us with an exciting opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths in achieving a win-win situation for both parties’ growth in the fast-evolving Chinese electric vehicle market.”
Ford signs MOU in China with Zotye Auto Ford Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye...
Sun Chemical acquires Joules Angstrom Sun Chemical has acquired Joules Angstrom U.V. Printing Inks Corp., a manufacturer of UV...
Intertronics precision epoxy dispensing helps electrical manufacturer Based in Boston, Lincolnshire, Parkinson Harness Technology is a manufacturer of bespoke...
Sondrel invests in European semi sector Sondrel targets to hire 100 electronic engineers in Europe. Over the next three years, the company intents to invest over GBP 10 million into the semiconductor sector
TowerJazz and Tacoma to build new chip plant in China Israeli chip company TowerJazz is teaming up with Tacoma Technology Ltd and Tacoma...
CoolMOS P7 in SOT-223 combining performance with a cost-effective package... Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its recently launched CoolMOS™ P7 technology with a...
Sea King maintenance goes to Kongsberg Kongsberg Defence Systems has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence...
Kontron and S&T are now one Kontron AG reports that its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG has now been...
Next Biometrics and Arrow sign global distribution agreement. Through this agreement, Arrow Electronics will be able to sell Next Biometrics products to its...
MediaTek selects MIPS for LTE modems Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces that MediaTek has adopted multi-threaded MIPS...
SV TCL to be acquired by Nidec-Read Corporation Japanese Nidec-Read has signed a conditional sales and purchase agreement Ellipsiz Ltd – the parent company of SV Probe Pte Ltd (SV TCL) – to acquire 100% of the shares in in SV Probe Pte Ltd.
Swisslog automates Coca-Cola's Bandar Enstek facility As part of Coca-Cola Malaysia’s investment of MYR 500 million (EUR 99 million) to expand...
X-Fab sales up 18% YoY During the second quarter of 2017, X-Fab posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of...
BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D BASF New Business has acquired 100% of the filament producer Innofil3D, headquartered in...
DC/DC converters for next-gen SiC MOSFETs High-frequency and high-voltage switching are the main challenges of driving SiC...
Ericsson sues Wiko for patent infringement Ericsson sues smartphone maker Wiko in the regional courts of Düsseldorf and Mannheim in...
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the...
Molex signs Electronic Systems Technology Molex has signs a dDistribution and technology agreement with Electronic Systems Technology...
In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging...
CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.
Cobham adds Kenwood NX-5000 radios to its auto-test library Cobham announced that fully automated test and alignment capabilities for Kenwood...
Boston Semi Equipment receives order for HVPD handler Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received a...
BASF: Force Majeure lifted BASF is lifting force majeure for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis with immediate effect.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments