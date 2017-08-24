© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Sun Chemical acquires Joules Angstrom

Sun Chemical has acquired Joules Angstrom U.V. Printing Inks Corp., a manufacturer of UV printing inks for converters in the commercial, packaging and specialty markets.

“This partnership will give both Sun Chemical and Joules Angstrom numerous opportunities to provide customers with expanded product lines and services,” said Charles Murray, President of North American Inks, Sun Chemical. “Joules Angstrom is a company built on technical excellence and customer satisfaction, and we plan to work together to provide customers with more exciting and innovative UV printing ink solutions.”



“Joining the Sun Chemical family will present our customers with numerous opportunities for growth while allowing us to maintain current operations to meet their needs,” said Patrick Carlisle, President, of Pataskala, Ohio-based Joules Angstrom. “We are excited to join a global organisation with values focused on quality, service and innovation.”