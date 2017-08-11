© JDI

Japan Display starts mass production of LTPS LCDs

Japan Display has started mass production of low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) liquid crystal displays (LCDs) for automotive applications, using glass fabricated in JDI's Ishikawa Plant in Japan.

The automotive display market is estimated to maintain a high growth rate of approximately 10% per year, higher than the growth rate of the automotive vehicle market, primarily due to the increasing number of displays installed per vehicle, as well as due to the expansion of autonomous driving and the emerging electric vehicle (EV) market. In order to respond to the growing market and the demands for high definition and high value-add displays, JDI has started manufacturing LTPS LCDs for the automotive display market in its Ishikawa Plant.



JDI is also working on the development of displays for automotive mirror applications, which display the surrounding circumstances outside of the car at convenient positions in the vehicle for the driver. These displays utilize the narrow frame design of LTPS technology and are a good example of displays that can support the growing trend towards ADAS-enabled vehicles.



It should also be noted that LTPS displays, with their simple structure and integrated drive electronics, can enable new vehicle styling designs, such as curved displays and/or non-rectangular, shaped displays.