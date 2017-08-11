© jirsak dreamstime.com Components | August 11, 2017
Parc spins off wireless technology company Metawave
Parc, a Xerox company, has disclosed that it is spinning off Metawave Corporation – a wireless technology start-up, which builds technology solutions based on engineered metamaterials and Artificial Intelligence.
Metawave’s aim is to commercialise smart beamsteering antenna systems for autonomous vehicles and 5G markets. Incubated at Parc, Metawave secured significant initial seed funding from investors in Silicon Valley and New York.
Dr. Maha Achour, Metawave’s CEO and Dr. Bernard Casse, CTO founded the company with the vision of disrupting the status quo in wireless technology, by merging adaptive metamaterials and AI in order to reach performance and safety levels currently unattainable with today’s technologies. Dr. Achour has 20 years leadership experience in RF, wireless, metamaterial structures, optics, and networking industries in commercial and defense sectors. Dr. Casse brings 10 years of experience commercializing fundamental science, and has pioneered the beamsteering technology with his former Parc metamaterials applied research team.
Today’s automotive radars have their limitations – they can’t discriminate objects, do not work well at long ranges and in difficult conditions, and have relatively slow processing speeds. Combining ultra-fast beamsteering/scanning of a pencil beam with intelligent algorithms enables capabilities like 3D imaging, identification and classification of objects, non-line-of-sight object detection, and accident anticipation by analysing traffic patterns, with smart functionality in all-weather conditions.
“This spinoff embodies Parc’s unparalleled commitment to the startup community, and its role in the development and extension of Parc’s world-class innovation ecosystem,” said Metawave’s CEO Dr. Achour. “Metawave is fundamentally changing the way the automotive industry thinks about radars. We are on a mission to build highly intelligent and high-performing automotive radars capable of true 3D vision, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication.”
Dr. Maha Achour, Metawave’s CEO and Dr. Bernard Casse, CTO founded the company with the vision of disrupting the status quo in wireless technology, by merging adaptive metamaterials and AI in order to reach performance and safety levels currently unattainable with today’s technologies. Dr. Achour has 20 years leadership experience in RF, wireless, metamaterial structures, optics, and networking industries in commercial and defense sectors. Dr. Casse brings 10 years of experience commercializing fundamental science, and has pioneered the beamsteering technology with his former Parc metamaterials applied research team.
Today’s automotive radars have their limitations – they can’t discriminate objects, do not work well at long ranges and in difficult conditions, and have relatively slow processing speeds. Combining ultra-fast beamsteering/scanning of a pencil beam with intelligent algorithms enables capabilities like 3D imaging, identification and classification of objects, non-line-of-sight object detection, and accident anticipation by analysing traffic patterns, with smart functionality in all-weather conditions.
“This spinoff embodies Parc’s unparalleled commitment to the startup community, and its role in the development and extension of Parc’s world-class innovation ecosystem,” said Metawave’s CEO Dr. Achour. “Metawave is fundamentally changing the way the automotive industry thinks about radars. We are on a mission to build highly intelligent and high-performing automotive radars capable of true 3D vision, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication.”
Japan Display starts mass production of LTPS LCDs Japan Display has started mass production of low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) liquid crystal...
STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand...
Assa Abloy sells AdvanIDe Assa Abloy has sold the business and assets of AdvanIDe to a new holding company based in...
Parc spins off wireless technology company Metawave Parc, a Xerox company, has disclosed that it is spinning off Metawave Corporation – a...
Microchip launches two new SAM microcontroller families Microchip announces the SAM D5x and SAM E5x microcontroller (MCU) families...
Harris sends navigation payload for Lockheed Martin GPS III satellite Harris has delivered the third of 10 advanced navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin, which will...
Ulbrich Solar closes Hillboro facility Ulbrich Solar Technologies Oregon LCC will close its doors; effective August 4, 2017. The...
Intel's tender offer for Mobileeye completed Both companies announced the completion of Intel’s tender offer for outstanding ordinary shares...
Yazaki Automotive starts wire harness production in Serbia Japan-headquarted Yazaki Corporation has established a new company to produce...
Delta wants 55% stake in Vivotek Delta Electronics to acquire approximately 35 to 55 percent of the outstanding common...
Indium launches new solder paste for fine feature printing Indium Corporation has released Indium11.8HF-SPR (T5-MC) Solder Paste – a new air and...
Sumco invests in capacity expansion Japan-based manufacturer Sumco plans to expand production capacity for 300mm...
Japan Display lays off and shuts down Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include...
Nissan sell off electric battery business Nissan Motor has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital...
Solarworld to be sold The insolvency administrator for Solarworld AG has signed a purchase agreement on assets of Solarworld AG as well as of individual subsidiaries.
CCL and 20 years within the electronics industry From Humble Beginnings… The business was founded with the proceeds of the sale of Adam...
Vishay extends OSOP series of SMD dual in-line thin film resistor networks Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that the company has extended its OSOP series of...
Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces signs letter of Intent Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have...
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services...
R-Car SoC accelerates development of In-Vehicle Infotainment applications Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint Cards teams up with Qualcomm Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is teaming-up with Qualcomm to pre-integrate...
Red, green, yellow, blue … The color of the light emitted by an LED can be tuned by altering the size of their semiconductor...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments