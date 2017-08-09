© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Sumco invests in capacity expansion

Japan-based manufacturer Sumco plans to expand production capacity for 300mm silicon wafers by 110,000 units per month.

The additional capacity - at the facility in Imari, Saga Prefecture (Japan) - is expected to come online in the first half of 2019, a press release states. Sumco aims to invest a total of JPY 43.6 billion (EUR 335 million) in 300mm silicon wafer production equipment. This - so the manufacturer - should increase the monthly production output by 110'000 wafers.