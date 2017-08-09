© japan display Business | August 09, 2017
Japan Display lays off and shuts down
Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include world-wide layoffs and the closure of facilities.
JDI has six manufacturing lines at four Japan-based sites that handle display front-end production. The company has decided to shut down one of these lines: Nomi Plant (JDI's Ishikawa site) G5.5 line (LTPS technology), scheduled for December 2017. Usage options for this line, including possible use by JOLED Inc., are under examination.
Shutdown of front-end manufacturing line
Among five overseas back-end manufacturing subsidiaries, some will be subject to either closure or consolidation. Details have yet to be finalised, the Japan-based manufacturer announced in a press release.
Because the G6 OLED pilot line at Mobara Plant recently began operation, the G4.5 OLED pilot line at the Ishikawa Plant in Ishikawa site (in Kawakita-cho, Nomi-gun, Ishikawa Prefecture) will be discontinued and its functions integrated into the Mobara OLED line.
A workforce relocation and the offering of voluntary early retirement is associated with the shutdown of a Japan-based frontend production line. The elimination and consolidation of manufacturing lines at overseas production subsidiaries will also result in workforce reductions. Japan Display expects a group-wide total workforce reduction of approximately 3'700 employees (Japan: 240 employees; Overseas: about 3'500 employees).
Shutdown of front-end manufacturing line
Among five overseas back-end manufacturing subsidiaries, some will be subject to either closure or consolidation. Details have yet to be finalised, the Japan-based manufacturer announced in a press release.
Because the G6 OLED pilot line at Mobara Plant recently began operation, the G4.5 OLED pilot line at the Ishikawa Plant in Ishikawa site (in Kawakita-cho, Nomi-gun, Ishikawa Prefecture) will be discontinued and its functions integrated into the Mobara OLED line.
A workforce relocation and the offering of voluntary early retirement is associated with the shutdown of a Japan-based frontend production line. The elimination and consolidation of manufacturing lines at overseas production subsidiaries will also result in workforce reductions. Japan Display expects a group-wide total workforce reduction of approximately 3'700 employees (Japan: 240 employees; Overseas: about 3'500 employees).
Sumco invests in capacity expansion Japan-based manufacturer Sumco plans to expand production capacity for 300mm...
Japan Display lays off and shuts down Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include...
Nissan sell off electric battery business Nissan Motor has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital...
Solarworld to be sold The insolvency administrator for Solarworld AG has signed a purchase agreement on assets of Solarworld AG as well as of individual subsidiaries.
CCL and 20 years within the electronics industry From Humble Beginnings… The business was founded with the proceeds of the sale of Adam...
Vishay extends OSOP series of SMD dual in-line thin film resistor networks Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that the company has extended its OSOP series of...
Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces signs letter of Intent Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have...
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services...
R-Car SoC accelerates development of In-Vehicle Infotainment applications Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint Cards teams up with Qualcomm Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is teaming-up with Qualcomm to pre-integrate...
Red, green, yellow, blue … The color of the light emitted by an LED can be tuned by altering the size of their semiconductor...
Record net sales of USD 972.1M for Microchip Microchip Technology reported net sales of USD 972.1 million (for the quarter ended June 30...
Toshiba unveils single package SSDs with 64-Layer 3D Flash Memory Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced the availability of the state-of-the-art BG3...
Automotive Electronics provides boost for Continental Technology company Continental is raising its sales forecast for the current fiscal year again on the basis of good half-year figures.
Insolvency proceedings for SolarWorld opened The local court of Bonn has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of SolarWorld AG as well as its subsidiaries SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH, SolarWorld...
Net sales of USD 274.0M for 1Q/2017 for Kemet Kemet reported on net sales of USD 274.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; an increase...
TE Connectivity launches DiBO+ Industrial electric vehicle charging cable... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the next...
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended...
Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a...
Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million...
Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the...
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp. Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments