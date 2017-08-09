© Nissan Motor Business | August 09, 2017
Nissan sell off electric battery business
Nissan Motor has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital (GSR), a private investment fund, for the sale of Nissan's electric battery operations and production facilities.
The sale and purchase agreement covers Nissan's battery subsidiary, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), as well as battery manufacturing operations in Smyrna, Tennessee, owned by Nissan North America Inc. (NNA), and in Sunderland, England, owned by Nissan Motor Manufacturing (U.K.) Ltd. (NMUK). Assets sold to GSR will also include part of Nissan's Japanese battery development and production engineering operations located in Oppama, Atsugi and Zama.
Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan, said: "This is a win-win for AESC and Nissan. It enables AESC to utilize GSR's wide networks and proactive investment to expand its customer base and further increase its competitiveness. In turn, this will further enhance Nissan's EV competitiveness. AESC will remain a very important partner for Nissan as we deepen our focus on designing and producing market-leading electric vehicles."
Sonny Wu, chairman of GSR Capital, added: "The acquisition of AESC represents an important step for us in the new energy vehicle industry chain. We plan to further invest in R&D, expand existing production capacity in the U.S., UK and Japan, and also establish new facilities in China and Europe, enabling us to better serve customers around the world. With these capabilities and plans added to the battery business' already skilled workforce, high technical capabilities and proven product-quality track record, we will be in a very good position for growth."
The workforce at all facilities covered by the deal, including the production plants at Zama, Sunderland and Smyrna, will continue to be employed. The headquarters and development centers of the business will remain in Japan.
Nissan will implement the transaction by first taking full control of AESC – founded in 2007 to develop advanced lithium-ion batteries – by acquiring the combined 49 percent minority holding held by NEC Corporation and its wholly owned battery and electrode subsidiary, NEC Energy Devices, Ltd (NECED).
Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan, said: "This is a win-win for AESC and Nissan. It enables AESC to utilize GSR's wide networks and proactive investment to expand its customer base and further increase its competitiveness. In turn, this will further enhance Nissan's EV competitiveness. AESC will remain a very important partner for Nissan as we deepen our focus on designing and producing market-leading electric vehicles."
Sonny Wu, chairman of GSR Capital, added: "The acquisition of AESC represents an important step for us in the new energy vehicle industry chain. We plan to further invest in R&D, expand existing production capacity in the U.S., UK and Japan, and also establish new facilities in China and Europe, enabling us to better serve customers around the world. With these capabilities and plans added to the battery business' already skilled workforce, high technical capabilities and proven product-quality track record, we will be in a very good position for growth."
The workforce at all facilities covered by the deal, including the production plants at Zama, Sunderland and Smyrna, will continue to be employed. The headquarters and development centers of the business will remain in Japan.
Nissan will implement the transaction by first taking full control of AESC – founded in 2007 to develop advanced lithium-ion batteries – by acquiring the combined 49 percent minority holding held by NEC Corporation and its wholly owned battery and electrode subsidiary, NEC Energy Devices, Ltd (NECED).
Sumco invests in capacity expansion Japan-based manufacturer Sumco plans to expand production capacity for 300mm...
Japan Display lays off and shuts down Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include...
Nissan sell off electric battery business Nissan Motor has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital...
Solarworld to be sold The insolvency administrator for Solarworld AG has signed a purchase agreement on assets of Solarworld AG as well as of individual subsidiaries.
CCL and 20 years within the electronics industry From Humble Beginnings… The business was founded with the proceeds of the sale of Adam...
Vishay extends OSOP series of SMD dual in-line thin film resistor networks Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that the company has extended its OSOP series of...
Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces signs letter of Intent Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have...
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services...
R-Car SoC accelerates development of In-Vehicle Infotainment applications Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint Cards teams up with Qualcomm Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is teaming-up with Qualcomm to pre-integrate...
Red, green, yellow, blue … The color of the light emitted by an LED can be tuned by altering the size of their semiconductor...
Record net sales of USD 972.1M for Microchip Microchip Technology reported net sales of USD 972.1 million (for the quarter ended June 30...
Toshiba unveils single package SSDs with 64-Layer 3D Flash Memory Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced the availability of the state-of-the-art BG3...
Automotive Electronics provides boost for Continental Technology company Continental is raising its sales forecast for the current fiscal year again on the basis of good half-year figures.
Insolvency proceedings for SolarWorld opened The local court of Bonn has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of SolarWorld AG as well as its subsidiaries SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH, SolarWorld...
Net sales of USD 274.0M for 1Q/2017 for Kemet Kemet reported on net sales of USD 274.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; an increase...
TE Connectivity launches DiBO+ Industrial electric vehicle charging cable... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the next...
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended...
Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a...
Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million...
Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the...
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp. Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments