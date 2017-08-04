© adam121 dreamstime.com Business | August 04, 2017
Net sales of USD 274.0M for 1Q/2017 for Kemet
Kemet reported on net sales of USD 274.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; an increase of USD 76.5 million from net sales of USD 197.5 million for the prior quarter (ended March 31, 2017).
Tokin sales included in total revenue from the period April 19, 2017 to June 30, 2017 were USD 71.4 million. Pro forma sales for the company and Tokin as if the acquisition occurred on April 1, 2017 were USD 291 million. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased USD 89.1 million from net sales of USD 184.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, driven primarily by Tokin net sales of USD 71.4 million.
U.S. GAAP net income was USD 221.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. This compares to net income of USD 52.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the quarter ended June 30, 2016, the company reported a net loss of USD 12.2 million. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes a USD 75.4 million gain from the equity investment in Tokin for the period from April 1, 2017 to April 18, 2017, primarily related to Kemet's thirty-four percent interest in Tokin's gain on the sale of its electro-mechanical devices (EMD) business. Additionally, as part of the acquisition of Tokin, Kemet recorded acquisition gains totalling USD 136.4 million, consisting of the following: a preliminary gain of USD 72.7 million to mark its thirty-four percent interest in Tokin to fair value and a USD 63.7 million preliminary gain on the acquisition of Tokin for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
“In our first fiscal quarter of this year we completed all three of our key objectives of closing the Tokin acquisition, refinancing our long-term debt, and the acquisition being accretive out of the starting gate,” stated Per Loof, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely pleased with the first quarter financial results combining Kemet with Tokin and the value creation for all of our stakeholders. The work to extract the synergies from the combination is just beginning but is expected to be additive to our financial results this fiscal year."
U.S. GAAP net income was USD 221.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. This compares to net income of USD 52.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the quarter ended June 30, 2016, the company reported a net loss of USD 12.2 million. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes a USD 75.4 million gain from the equity investment in Tokin for the period from April 1, 2017 to April 18, 2017, primarily related to Kemet's thirty-four percent interest in Tokin's gain on the sale of its electro-mechanical devices (EMD) business. Additionally, as part of the acquisition of Tokin, Kemet recorded acquisition gains totalling USD 136.4 million, consisting of the following: a preliminary gain of USD 72.7 million to mark its thirty-four percent interest in Tokin to fair value and a USD 63.7 million preliminary gain on the acquisition of Tokin for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
“In our first fiscal quarter of this year we completed all three of our key objectives of closing the Tokin acquisition, refinancing our long-term debt, and the acquisition being accretive out of the starting gate,” stated Per Loof, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely pleased with the first quarter financial results combining Kemet with Tokin and the value creation for all of our stakeholders. The work to extract the synergies from the combination is just beginning but is expected to be additive to our financial results this fiscal year."
Automotive Electronics provides boost for Continental Technology company Continental is raising its sales forecast for the current fiscal year again on the basis of good half-year figures.
Insolvency proceedings for SolarWorld opened The local court of Bonn has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of SolarWorld AG as well as its subsidiaries SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH, SolarWorld...
Net sales of USD 274.0M for 1Q/2017 for Kemet Kemet reported on net sales of USD 274.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; an increase...
TE Connectivity launches DiBO+ Industrial electric vehicle charging cable... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the next...
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended...
Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a...
Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million...
Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the...
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp. Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The...
Molex Debuts zSFP+ Interconnect System for 56 Gbps Channels Molex has expanded its zSFP+ Interconnect System to support 56 Gbps PAM-4 channels in a...
STMicro with 2Q net revenues of USD 1.92 billion Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported second quarter net revenues of...
CommScope completes acquisition of Cable Exchange CommScope has completed its acquisition of Cable Exchange, a privately-held, quick-turn...
Compact auto-grade ESD suppressors protects against transients up to 30kV Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, introduced a series of compact...
San’an Optoelectronics qualifies Aixtron Showerhead Reactor Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer San’an has completed the qualification of...
Seoul Semi with revenue increase Seoul Semiconductor reported second quarter revenues of KRW 267 billion (EUR 202 million) and...
Air Liquide sold Welding subsidiary to Lincoln Electric Air Liquide has completed the sale of Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS...
Amkor with net income of USD 116 million Amkor Technology reported on net sales of USD 989 million for the second quarter ended June...
OptiMOS™ Linear FET combines a low RDS(on) with a large Safe Operating Area Infineon Technologies AG launches the OptiMOS™ Linear FET series. This new product...
Airbus to sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business.
BASF 3D Printing Solutions start operations in September 2017 BASF plans to establish a new Group company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, as of...
PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro...
Ebm-papst invests EUR 8 million in Germany ebm-papst Group, headquartered in Mulfingen (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), is investing EUR 8 million to expand its automotive facilities in Herbolzheim.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments