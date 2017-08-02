© bdriver dreamstime.com Business | August 02, 2017
STMicro with 2Q net revenues of USD 1.92 billion
Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported second quarter net revenues of USD 1.92 billion, gross margin was 38.3 percent and net income was USD 151 million for the second quarter (ended July 1, 2017).
“It was another solid quarter, with both net revenues and gross margin sequentially performing better than seasonality and above the mid-point of our guidance,” commented Carlo Bozotti, STMicroelectronics President and CEO. “On a year-over-year basis, revenue growth came from all product groups and sales channels. In Internet of Things and smartphones, we continue to win with our complete portfolio of microcontrollers, sensors, analog and power management, connectivity and security solutions. In Smart Driving, we continue to capture opportunities both with products developed in our Automotive and Discrete Group, as well as from the rest of our organization which fit the needs of our automotive customers, such as sensors and general purpose analog.
“On top of our sales initiatives, during the quarter we improved our profitability thanks to our operating leverage, better product mix and manufacturing efficiencies driving our operating margin before impairment and restructuring to 9.6% in the second quarter.
“To strengthen our capital structure and further enhance our financial flexibility, in July we raised USD 1.5 billion at an overall zero cost, through a convertible bond offering. Additionally, the combination of the net share settlement option and the on-going repurchase of the underlying shares implies substantially no dilution at conversion to shareholders.”
Second quarter net revenues increased 5.6 percent sequentially, a better than seasonal performance and 60 basis points higher than the midpoint of the company’s guidance. On a sequential basis, both Analog and MEMS Group (AMG) and Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) performed better than the company average, with AMG’s revenues up 8.9% and ADG’s revenues up 6.6 percent. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenues were up 3.3 percent sequentially led by general purpose microcontrollers which posted a record quarter sales level, offset in part by lower sales of Digital ICs including the businesses undergoing phase-out. Imaging Product Division revenues, reported in Others, decreased temporarily reflecting, as anticipated, the timing of new programs ramping.
On a year-over-year basis, second quarter net revenues increased by 12.9 percent on growth across all product groups and strong traction with new products. Analog and MEMS Group (AMG) second quarter revenues grew 28.3 percent year-over-year while Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenues increased 10.0 percent on double-digit growth for general purpose microcontrollers offset in part by lower sales of businesses undergoing phase-out. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) second quarter revenues increased 4.7 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. Automotive industry growth was also reflected in the results of the company’s other businesses. Imaging Product Division second quarter revenues increased significantly year-over-year thanks to ST’s Time-of-Flight technology.
By region of shipment, revenues on a sequential basis increased 8.6 percent in Asia Pacific and 4.1 percent in EMEA, while decreasing 3.7 percent in the Americas. On a year-over-year basis, Asia Pacific revenues were up 21.4 percent, EMEA revenues increased 7.5 percent, while decreasing 7.2 percent in the Americas.
Second quarter gross profit was USD 736 million and gross margin was 38.3 percent, 20 basis points above the midpoint of the Company’s guidance. On a sequential basis, gross margin increased 70 basis points, reflecting both the Company’s product and profitability initiatives. Gross margin increased 440 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to significant manufacturing efficiencies and improved fab loading.
Combined R&D and SG&A expenses in the second quarter were USD 567 million, similar to USD 568 million and USD 565 million in the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively. Second quarter other income and expenses, net, registered income of USD 15 million compared to USD 17 million and USD 28 million in the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively. Operating income of USD 178 million in the second quarter increased by USD 49 million and USD 150 million compared to the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively.
Second quarter operating income before impairment and restructuring charges was USD 184 million, equivalent to 9.6 percent of net revenues and expanded gross margin, increasing from USD 134 million, or 7.4 percent of net revenues in the previous quarter mainly due to higher revenues. On a year-over-year basis, operating income before impairment and restructuring charges improved by USD 144 million reflecting higher revenues, improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies and better fab loading.
Second quarter net income was USD 151 million, compared to a net income of USD 108 million in the prior quarter. On a year-over-year basis, net income improved by USD 128 million, from net income of USD 23 million in the year-ago quarter.
Third Quarter 2017 Business Outlook
Mr. Bozotti commented, “Based on current booking activity and visibility on our anticipated key new program, we expect third quarter revenues to increase about 9.0 percent on a sequential basis, representing year-over-year growth of about 16.6 percent at the mid-point of our guidance range. We anticipate another quarter of margin expansion with third quarter gross margin of about 39.0 percent at the mid-point, leading to strong year-over-year improvement in operating and net income. Overall, we believe we are very well positioned to reach the short-term financial targets we outlined for the second half of 2017 at our Capital Markets Day held in May.”
The company expects third quarter 2017 revenues to increase about 9.0 percent on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be about 39.0 percent plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.
“On top of our sales initiatives, during the quarter we improved our profitability thanks to our operating leverage, better product mix and manufacturing efficiencies driving our operating margin before impairment and restructuring to 9.6% in the second quarter.
“To strengthen our capital structure and further enhance our financial flexibility, in July we raised USD 1.5 billion at an overall zero cost, through a convertible bond offering. Additionally, the combination of the net share settlement option and the on-going repurchase of the underlying shares implies substantially no dilution at conversion to shareholders.”
Second quarter net revenues increased 5.6 percent sequentially, a better than seasonal performance and 60 basis points higher than the midpoint of the company’s guidance. On a sequential basis, both Analog and MEMS Group (AMG) and Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) performed better than the company average, with AMG’s revenues up 8.9% and ADG’s revenues up 6.6 percent. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenues were up 3.3 percent sequentially led by general purpose microcontrollers which posted a record quarter sales level, offset in part by lower sales of Digital ICs including the businesses undergoing phase-out. Imaging Product Division revenues, reported in Others, decreased temporarily reflecting, as anticipated, the timing of new programs ramping.
On a year-over-year basis, second quarter net revenues increased by 12.9 percent on growth across all product groups and strong traction with new products. Analog and MEMS Group (AMG) second quarter revenues grew 28.3 percent year-over-year while Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenues increased 10.0 percent on double-digit growth for general purpose microcontrollers offset in part by lower sales of businesses undergoing phase-out. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) second quarter revenues increased 4.7 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. Automotive industry growth was also reflected in the results of the company’s other businesses. Imaging Product Division second quarter revenues increased significantly year-over-year thanks to ST’s Time-of-Flight technology.
By region of shipment, revenues on a sequential basis increased 8.6 percent in Asia Pacific and 4.1 percent in EMEA, while decreasing 3.7 percent in the Americas. On a year-over-year basis, Asia Pacific revenues were up 21.4 percent, EMEA revenues increased 7.5 percent, while decreasing 7.2 percent in the Americas.
Second quarter gross profit was USD 736 million and gross margin was 38.3 percent, 20 basis points above the midpoint of the Company’s guidance. On a sequential basis, gross margin increased 70 basis points, reflecting both the Company’s product and profitability initiatives. Gross margin increased 440 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to significant manufacturing efficiencies and improved fab loading.
Combined R&D and SG&A expenses in the second quarter were USD 567 million, similar to USD 568 million and USD 565 million in the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively. Second quarter other income and expenses, net, registered income of USD 15 million compared to USD 17 million and USD 28 million in the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively. Operating income of USD 178 million in the second quarter increased by USD 49 million and USD 150 million compared to the prior and year-ago quarter, respectively.
Second quarter operating income before impairment and restructuring charges was USD 184 million, equivalent to 9.6 percent of net revenues and expanded gross margin, increasing from USD 134 million, or 7.4 percent of net revenues in the previous quarter mainly due to higher revenues. On a year-over-year basis, operating income before impairment and restructuring charges improved by USD 144 million reflecting higher revenues, improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies and better fab loading.
Second quarter net income was USD 151 million, compared to a net income of USD 108 million in the prior quarter. On a year-over-year basis, net income improved by USD 128 million, from net income of USD 23 million in the year-ago quarter.
Third Quarter 2017 Business Outlook
Mr. Bozotti commented, “Based on current booking activity and visibility on our anticipated key new program, we expect third quarter revenues to increase about 9.0 percent on a sequential basis, representing year-over-year growth of about 16.6 percent at the mid-point of our guidance range. We anticipate another quarter of margin expansion with third quarter gross margin of about 39.0 percent at the mid-point, leading to strong year-over-year improvement in operating and net income. Overall, we believe we are very well positioned to reach the short-term financial targets we outlined for the second half of 2017 at our Capital Markets Day held in May.”
The company expects third quarter 2017 revenues to increase about 9.0 percent on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be about 39.0 percent plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.
STMicro with 2Q net revenues of USD 1.92 billion Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported second quarter net revenues of...
CommScope completes acquisition of Cable Exchange CommScope has completed its acquisition of Cable Exchange, a privately-held, quick-turn...
Compact auto-grade ESD suppressors protects against transients up to 30kV Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, introduced a series of compact...
San’an Optoelectronics qualifies Aixtron Showerhead Reactor Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer San’an has completed the qualification of...
Seoul Semi with revenue increase Seoul Semiconductor reported second quarter revenues of KRW 267 billion (EUR 202 million) and...
Air Liquide sold Welding subsidiary to Lincoln Electric Air Liquide has completed the sale of Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS...
Amkor with net income of USD 116 million Amkor Technology reported on net sales of USD 989 million for the second quarter ended June...
OptiMOS™ Linear FET combines a low RDS(on) with a large Safe Operating Area Infineon Technologies AG launches the OptiMOS™ Linear FET series. This new product...
Airbus to sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business.
BASF 3D Printing Solutions start operations in September 2017 BASF plans to establish a new Group company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, as of...
PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro...
Ebm-papst invests EUR 8 million in Germany ebm-papst Group, headquartered in Mulfingen (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), is investing EUR 8 million to expand its automotive facilities in Herbolzheim.
Leoni outperforms expectations in the 1st half of 2017 Sales and earnings of Nuremberg-based cable manufacturer Leoni AG are...
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller...
Prysmian with 2Q recovery Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter...
Volkswagen and Sovac S.P.A. inaugurate plant in Algeria The Volkswagen Group and its local partner Sovac S.P.A. inaugurated their multi-brand joint venture Sovac Production S.P.A. in Relizane, 280 kilometers to the South-West of Algiers.
centrotherm subsidiary secures contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been awarded by Manz AG...
Radiocrafts signs with Digi-Key Norway-based Radiocrafts AS has entered a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
Maxim's transceiver adopted by Omron for IO-link sensor applications Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that its MAX14827A dual IO-Link® transceiver has...
Phoenix Contact closes investment in wireless charging system Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has completed an investment in Blue Inductive. The...
Osram invests in LiDAR expert LeddarTech Osram has acquired a strategic 25.1 percent share in LeddarTech Inc., a Canadian company that...
First Sensor builds antenna for German communication satellite When the German communication satellite "Heinrich Hertz" starts operation in space in 2021, technology from First Sensor will ensure contact with Earth.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments