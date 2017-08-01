© air liquide

Air Liquide sold Welding subsidiary to Lincoln Electric

Air Liquide has completed the sale of Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS, subsidiary of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

This sale follows the signed agreement announced on April 27th 2017, with Lincoln Electric, specialising in design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and the related usual regulatory approvals, including competition authorities’ approval.



Air Liquide is focused on its Gas & Services activities following the acquisition of Airgas, as well as on the implementation of its company program NEOS for the 2016-2020 period.