Air Liquide sold Welding subsidiary to Lincoln Electric
Air Liquide has completed the sale of Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS, subsidiary of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
This sale follows the signed agreement announced on April 27th 2017, with Lincoln Electric, specialising in design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and the related usual regulatory approvals, including competition authorities’ approval.
Air Liquide is focused on its Gas & Services activities following the acquisition of Airgas, as well as on the implementation of its company program NEOS for the 2016-2020 period.
Amkor with net income of USD 116 million Amkor Technology reported on net sales of USD 989 million for the second quarter ended June...
OptiMOS™ Linear FET combines a low RDS(on) with a large Safe Operating Area Infineon Technologies AG launches the OptiMOS™ Linear FET series. This new product...
Airbus to sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business.
BASF 3D Printing Solutions start operations in September 2017 BASF plans to establish a new Group company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, as of...
PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro...
Ebm-papst invests EUR 8 million in Germany ebm-papst Group, headquartered in Mulfingen (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), is investing EUR 8 million to expand its automotive facilities in Herbolzheim.
Leoni outperforms expectations in the 1st half of 2017 Sales and earnings of Nuremberg-based cable manufacturer Leoni AG are...
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller...
Prysmian with 2Q recovery Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter...
Volkswagen and Sovac S.P.A. inaugurate plant in Algeria The Volkswagen Group and its local partner Sovac S.P.A. inaugurated their multi-brand joint venture Sovac Production S.P.A. in Relizane, 280 kilometers to the South-West of Algiers.
centrotherm subsidiary secures contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been awarded by Manz AG...
Radiocrafts signs with Digi-Key Norway-based Radiocrafts AS has entered a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
Maxim's transceiver adopted by Omron for IO-link sensor applications Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that its MAX14827A dual IO-Link® transceiver has...
Phoenix Contact closes investment in wireless charging system Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has completed an investment in Blue Inductive. The...
Osram invests in LiDAR expert LeddarTech Osram has acquired a strategic 25.1 percent share in LeddarTech Inc., a Canadian company that...
First Sensor builds antenna for German communication satellite When the German communication satellite "Heinrich Hertz" starts operation in space in 2021, technology from First Sensor will ensure contact with Earth.
Arrow Electronics signs with Bosch Sensortec Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Bosch Sensortec. Bosch...
Framos and Pyxalis expand cooperation to global Image sensor distributor Framos and Pyxalis have extended their collaboration. This partnership...
Ceramic Chip inductors with highest Q in an 0805 package Coilcraft's new 0805HP Series ceramic wirewound chip inductors offer the industry’s...
Solarworld: investor concept provides for 450 employees The provisional insolvency administrator for SolarWorld AG, Horst Piepenburg, has been negotiating with an investor group concerning the takeover of the production sites in Freiberg (Saxony) and Arnstadt (Thuringia).
Asscon’s new vapor phase soldering representative in Austria Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has found a new partner for its business in Austria...
Aixtron: Revenues and order intake continued to increase in Q2/2017 Total order intake including spares and service in H1/2017 came to EUR 128.5m, 34 percent...
