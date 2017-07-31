© BASF

BASF 3D Printing Solutions start operations in September 2017

BASF plans to establish a new Group company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, as of September 1, 2017. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, the company will be located at the site of InnovationLab GmbH.

It will focus on establishing and expanding the business with materials, system solutions, components and services in the field of 3D printing. The new company will initially employ around 30 experts, many of whom were already working for BASF in the field of 3D printing.



“The field of 3D printing for industrial applications is highly dynamic and still emerging. This means there is a need for agile, startup-like structures with interdisciplinary teams and quick decision-making processes. Combining the customer-focused 3D printing activities in one location at a dedicated business is an important success factor,” says Volker Hammes, Managing Director at BASF New Business and future Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, explaining the reasons for founding the new company.