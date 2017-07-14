© Conec Business | July 14, 2017
Conec expands German operations
German connector manufacturer Conec Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has expanded its operations in Westphalian town of Lippstadt, Germany.
Conec expanded its operations in the German town by adding about 3’000 square-meter of space for production, warehouse and offices, the company announces in a press release.
“The expansion of our capacities is a clear commitment to the Lippstadt location,” Conec owner, Raimund Carl says in the press release. “The sustained growth of the past few years, especially in the field of circular connectors, required an expansion to allow us to be present for our customers with equal dynamics.”
The company is now planning to create additional jobs to facilitate future growth. The new plant is connected to the existing building, makes it possible to relieve the existing production areas and to create new capacities.
