Next Biometrics – now with volume production for flexible sensors
Next Biometrics has reached its previously communicated goal of being able to mass produce production ready volumes of flexible fingerprint sensors.
The production line is operational and the production partner, Innolux in Taiwan, and has produced the first volumes. This goal was to reach this milestone within end of H1-2017.
The tools funded by Next for the production process have been successfully installed and operate according to specifications. Innolux has qualified the materials and Next is collaborating with customers on smart card projects, the Norwegian company states in a press release.
At a presentation for shareholders at Innolux, Taiwan, Executive Vice President and head of technology development center, Mr Chin-Lung Ting today stated that thermal sensing technology from Next is now successfully applied on flexible panel with satisfactory quality.
Mr. Ting further indicated that G3.5 fab at Jhunan will be extended for the mass production of flexible panels. Next's flexible panels will become the cash cow of Innolux, said Mr. Ting. Innolux and Next Biometrics co-invest in technology and capacity development to enhance the penetration of fingerprint sensor to creditcard, electronic payment, mobile phone, and notebook computer to safeguard the global information security, the press release reads.
Next CEO Ritu Favre comments: "We are not aware of any other fingerprint supplier able to mass produce flexible sensors. This is not a trivial achievement. We have converted a truly innovative idea from the protoype level to the volume mass production level, and this in a field where others have yet to succeed. The smart card market represent endless opportunities and with a mass production line in place, we look forward to extend our discussions and negotiations with potential clients".
