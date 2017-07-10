© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | July 10, 2017
BondFilm® LDD MSAP
Atotech introduces BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer, its latest additions to the BondFilm® product family, the worlds most successful, reliable and omnipresent oxide replacement process for inner layer bonding and LDD pretreatment.
This is a product release announcement by Atotech. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
“By being perceptive, foreseeing trends and carefully listening to the needs of our customers, we were able to react to the ever changing market needs and develop this innovative, yet simple low-temperature pretreatment process perfectly in time with the current industry trend to switch to mSAP technology,” states Stephan Hotz, Global Product Manager Surface Treatment Technology at Atotech Deutschland GmbH. “BondFilm® LDD MSAP perfectly prepares the surface for Laser Direct Drilling at a very low etch depth of only 0.5 µm and is tailor-made for thin material handling such as copper foils used for mSAP build ups. Suitable for use with BondFilm® Horizon process equipment, it offers a complete system solution.”
Together with the non-etching post-treatment BondFilm® LDD MSAP Enhancer, which prepares the surface for subsequent process steps, it is the perfect combination to optimize the operation of mass production CO2 lasers in an environment for mSAP applications.
The process can further lever its benefits when applied in Atotech’s Horizon BondFilm® Line. “Atotech’s Horizon BondFilm® can deliver the features it takes to bring up yield while optimizing laser drilling operations,” states Andreas Schatz, Global Product Manager Equipment Electronics at Atotech Deutschland GmbH. „Superior performance at lowest etch depth and excellent uniformity can be achieved with the process control, traceability and particle filtration features the Horizon BondFilm® line offers.”
BondFilm® solutions for LDD pretreatment have been on the market for several years now. Changing market needs, however, have led to a need to significantly reduce the etch depth of the LDD pretreatment process and to introduce a non-etching post-dip which removes all organic residues from the surface.
Atotech’s new BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer meet these new requirements. The process offers uniform roughness and surface characteristics for improved efficiency of laser absorption and reaches a target etch depth of 0.5 µm, while the enhancer does not etch the treated surface at all.
Together with the non-etching post-treatment BondFilm® LDD MSAP Enhancer, which prepares the surface for subsequent process steps, it is the perfect combination to optimize the operation of mass production CO2 lasers in an environment for mSAP applications.
The process can further lever its benefits when applied in Atotech’s Horizon BondFilm® Line. “Atotech’s Horizon BondFilm® can deliver the features it takes to bring up yield while optimizing laser drilling operations,” states Andreas Schatz, Global Product Manager Equipment Electronics at Atotech Deutschland GmbH. „Superior performance at lowest etch depth and excellent uniformity can be achieved with the process control, traceability and particle filtration features the Horizon BondFilm® line offers.”
BondFilm® solutions for LDD pretreatment have been on the market for several years now. Changing market needs, however, have led to a need to significantly reduce the etch depth of the LDD pretreatment process and to introduce a non-etching post-dip which removes all organic residues from the surface.
Atotech’s new BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer meet these new requirements. The process offers uniform roughness and surface characteristics for improved efficiency of laser absorption and reaches a target etch depth of 0.5 µm, while the enhancer does not etch the treated surface at all.
Avnet Abacus extends distribution agreement with Panasonic Avnet Abacus is extending its distribution agreement with Panasonic to include wireless...
Next Biometrics – now with volume production for flexible sensors Next Biometrics has reached its previously communicated goal of being able to mass produce...
Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to...
BondFilm® LDD MSAP Atotech introduces BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer, its latest additions to...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Ultra to acquire Sparton Ultra has entered into a conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton in a transaction...
Nokia smartphones and Zeiss optics HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Zeiss signed an exclusive partnership. This...
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
One-of-a-kind converter REM1 with 2 MOPP RECOM has developed a new fully medically-certified DC/DC converter, which is the first in...
Xiaomi acquires patent assets from Nokia Nokia and Xiaomi have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year...
Micron denies reports of major malfunction The memory chipmaker denies reports suggesting that its Fab-2 in Taiwan had suffered major malfunctions resulting in reduced outputs.
TTI acquires Symmetry Electronics TTI, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Symmetry Electronics, a privately held...
RFMW opens Italian sales office RFMW has opened a direct sales office in Milan, Italy. The new sales organization will support...
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for...
Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in...
Sikorsky is actively pursuing German companies Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, discusses the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion...
Suspension of Inotera’s Fab disrupts DRAM market Inotera, which is also known as Micron Technology Taiwan, suspended the operation of...
Volvo Cars to go all electric Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars will no longer launch cars which only have an internal combustion engine (ICE). The end of an era?
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using...
Velodyne LiDAR expands capacity with Autoliv The collaboration with Autoliv expands high-volume LiDAR sensor production in North...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments