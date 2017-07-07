Kulicke & Soffa acquires Liteq

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. has acquired a 100 percent equity stake of privately held Liteq BV.

“We are very pleased to welcome Liteq’s employees, customers and supply chain partners into the K&S family," remarked Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer. “This highly complementary investment emphasizes our strategic and opportunistic capital deployment approach by further extending the Company’s presence, strength, and value proposition within advanced packaging."



Gerrit van der Beek, Liteq’s Chief Executive Officer stated, "Liteq has tremendous growth potential and collectively we are much better positioned to provide innovative solutions and services addressing the advanced packaging market. Leveraging on the extensive sales and distribution network; strong customer base and proven interconnect expertise of K&S, in addition to the committed support from our business partners, we are well positioned to address the industry’s next set of challenges."



Liteq is located in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, the heart of Europe’s Brainport Eindhoven. Kulicke & Soffa’s existing Netherlands facility, housing a workforce of over 200 employees is also based in Eindhoven.