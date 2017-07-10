© Bittium

Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense

The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to purchase Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system products.

Bittium and Finnish Defence Forces plan to sign a Framework Agreement for the delivery of Bittium TAC WIN products, that covers years 2018-2020, with the total value of the agreement being EUR 30 million (excl. VAT). According to the Framework Agreement, Finnish Defence Forces would issue separate purchase orders for the products each year.



The Framework Agreement will be a continuation to the long cooperation between Finnish Defence Forces and Bittium. It will continue the renewal of the Finnish Defence Forces’ command, control and communications system, where the Software-Defined Radio based Bittium TAC WIN system acts as the backbone for tactical data transfer. Bittium TAC WIN provides broadband IP network connections for mobile communication stations and command posts.