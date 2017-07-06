© data respons Embedded | July 06, 2017
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden
Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for the delivery of SW specialist services and R&D projects.
The duration of the frame agreement is 2 years. Expected yearly contract volume is SEK 60 million (EUR 6.1 million).
"The renewal of the frame agreement supports the positive development we currently see in Sweden and in the company in general. We have many active frame agreements in the group and have reached a size that make us attractive for big 'blue-chip' customers having more than 600 highly skilled engineers on hand. Our breadth of competence from sensor level to the mobile app make us a strategic partner in industrial digitalisation and the growing IoT market", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA. "Sweden is our largest market with 50% of the total revenues. The contract confirms the high activity levels we are experiencing in Sweden. We expect continued growth in Sweden ahead."
