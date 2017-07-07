© RECOM Products | July 07, 2017
One-of-a-kind converter REM1 with 2 MOPP
RECOM has developed a new fully medically-certified DC/DC converter, which is the first in its class to provide 2MOPP with 250VAC working voltage in a SIP7 package
This is a product release announcement by Recom. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This compact design offers engineers more freedom to develop their PCB layout, knowing that they will comply with the stringent regulations for medical certifications.
It is certainly a challenge to design high performance, space-saving medical devices, while still complying with the latest medical safety and EMC regulations. The use of pre-certified modules reduces the risk of EMC/safety certification failures and saves time for expensive re-designs. RECOM’s new REM1 series complements the existing REM 3W, 6W and 10W medical DC/DC converters by offering a 1W solution in an astonishingly compact SIP7 package.
This state-of-the-art converter features reinforced isolation of 5.2kVAC/1 minute and is certified 2MOPP with 250VAC working voltage. Available with 3.3, 5, 12, 15 or 24V inputs and 3.3, 5 or 12V outputs, the REM1 is a versatile solution with up to 85% efficiency and operates in an ambient temperature range from -40°C up to +90°C. This converter meets Class B EMC by using a simple external LC filter and is IEC60601-1-2 (4th Ed.) medically EMC certified.
It is also fully certified to IEC/EN/ANSI/AAMI 60601, third edition safety standards, with CB report and comes with a 5 year warranty. Samples are available from all authorized distributors.
