Rolls-Royce invests in UK aerospace facilities
Over the next few years, Rolls-Royce is to invest GBP 150 million (EUR 170 million) in new and existing civil aerospace facilities in the UK, which will provide additional capacity.
The majority of the investment will provide a new facility for the testing of large civil aero engines in Derby, the home of Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace division. The new testbed will be capable of testing a range of engines including the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus A350 XWB.
There will also be investment in the company's large engine Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility in Derby, as well as in manufacturing facilities in Derby and Hucknall, Nottinghamshire. "We have also committed to retaining the Precision Machining Facility (PMF) in Derby, which we previously announced would be closed. A constructive dialogue with our senior union representatives in the UK has underpinned the decision to invest in Derby, helping to sustain more than 7,000 Rolls-Royce jobs across the East Midlands and facilitating the ramp-up in engine production", a press release states.
Eric Schulz, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “This investment comes at a time of unprecedented growth in Rolls-Royce. We are doubling the production of new engines at the same time as introducing three new engines to the market. With this investment, we are creating the capacity and flexibility to deliver on our goals, while committing to sustain employment in the UK and I would like to thank the unions for their support in delivering this important package of investment.”
Business Secretary, Greg Clark MP, said: “This announcement underpins the critical role the UK plays within the global aerospace sector. The UK and Rolls-Royce are known throughout the world as pioneers of advanced engineering technology. I welcome the confidence the company is showing in the UK. This is just the type of investment our modern Industrial Strategy is looking to attract. These new facilities are good news for Rolls-Royce, its UK suppliers and our economy.”
