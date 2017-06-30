© bombardier Business | June 30, 2017
2'200 let go at Bombardier in Germany
As part of the global restructuring at Bombardier, the management and employee representatives of Bombardier Transportation in Germany have agreed on an outline for the reorientation. 2'200 employees will have to go, but none of the sites will be closed.
"It was important that all parties, after intensive negotiations, were able to agree on the cornerstones of the long-term orientation of our sites," said Wolfgang Tölsner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bombardier Transportation in Germany. "Upon mutual agreement, we accepted a convincing strategy today, setting the course for Bombardier to reach greater efficiency and competitiveness in Germany. This strategy for the future foresees investments of up to EUR 70 million in the German sites until 2019. All German sites will remain open."
The cornerstones stipulate that five German sites will develop into Centres of Competence with a global strategic importance for the entire group. This applies to the sites of Bautzen, Hennigsdorf, Kassel, Mannheim and Siegen. The Görlitz site will also have long-term development outlook. No conceptual changes are foreseen for the sites in Braunschweig and the headquarters in Berlin.
This modernisation and specialisation of the sites will involve some personnel adjustments. Based on current assumptions and depending on market development and order intake, manpower adjustments of up to 2'200 positions, of which 700 temporary positions, will be made gradually until 2020. The personnel adjustments impact all sites in Germany, but the majority of the positions will be in Görlitz and Hennigsdorf.
