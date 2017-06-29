Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor”

© shulz / iStockphoto Business | June 29, 2017
On Tuesday, the importance of cyber security was once again brought home when organisations across the world including the Ukrainian central bank, Russian oil giant Rosneft, British advertising firm WPP and US law firm DLA Piper were affected in the latest cyber breach. At least one hospital in the US city of Pittsburgh was also caught up in the incident.
In May, the UK’s NHS was severely affected in an attack which compromised the infrastructure of the health service via a Ransomware assault known as Wannacry. In that instance, computers across the NHS network was blocked with a ransom of £300 required to retrieve critical health data.
Now, as IT and internet infrastructure continues evolve across the globe, a spokesperson from Ideagen has said organisations must be better prepared for a “much more serious” attack.
Gordon McKeown, a risk management expert at Ideagen, which provides risk management software to some of the largest organisations in the world, said: “In recent years there has been a barrage of high profile data security failures around the world with some drastic consequences for businesses and governing bodies.
“Although data breaches and ransom demands are serious, something much worse is possible. It isn’t about hacking – hacking is small beer compared to the potential threat from malware. When the world is becoming more and more connected, the likelihood of an incident occurring on a much larger scale significantly increases.
“When everything is connected to everything, do you need to physically hijack an aircraft to damage it? Do you need to plant a bomb on a gas pipeline to cause an explosion? Would you need to physically break into an electricity substation to disrupt the power supply and cause a blackout? No, you could do these things using malware.
“As the former CIA Director, Leon Panetta, is quoted as saying to US Congress in 2011, ‘The potential for the next Pearl Harbor could very well be a cyber-attack’.
“This is something we all have to be ready for.”
Mr McKeown, who has twenty-five years’ experience in the software industry, cited the trend increase concerning high profile cyber-attacks and data security failures in recent years. These include:
The Stuxnet worm is an example of that weapon, which spread widely via USB sticks in the Middle East in 2009. Stuxnet was malicious code that entered the industrial control system (ICS) to carefully change settings and damage connected machinery – specific machinery such as centrifuges used to enrich Uranium.
According to Kaspersky Labs’ Threat Landscape for Industrial Automation Systems 2016, a quarter of all cyber-attacks reported to their Internet security service were aimed at industrial computers such as PLCs and one industrial computer in five is attacked each month.
Mr McKeown said that any modern industrial equipment, process or infrastructure usually has multiple external network connections including:
He added: “Even the most critical infrastructure has many potential attack vectors over which the owners and operators may have partial or very little control. The answer to this vulnerability is extension of the scope of enterprise risk management to supply chain and digital risk.
“If any organisation owns critical infrastructure or plant or equipment where deliberate sabotage would have Financial, Infrastructural, Reputational, Market or Safety (FIRMS) consequences, they need to seriously question how they proactively manage the risk of sabotage via malware?"
-----
Author: Gordon McKeown, Marketing Manager at Ideagen, is a software marketing professional with twenty years’ experience in the industry.
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor”
Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by malware to avoid the potential for a catastrophic attack.
© IR-Stone-iStockphoto
-----
© iStockphoto
On Tuesday, the importance of cyber security was once again brought home when organisations across the world including the Ukrainian central bank, Russian oil giant Rosneft, British advertising firm WPP and US law firm DLA Piper were affected in the latest cyber breach. At least one hospital in the US city of Pittsburgh was also caught up in the incident.
In May, the UK’s NHS was severely affected in an attack which compromised the infrastructure of the health service via a Ransomware assault known as Wannacry. In that instance, computers across the NHS network was blocked with a ransom of £300 required to retrieve critical health data.
Now, as IT and internet infrastructure continues evolve across the globe, a spokesperson from Ideagen has said organisations must be better prepared for a “much more serious” attack.
Gordon McKeown, a risk management expert at Ideagen, which provides risk management software to some of the largest organisations in the world, said: “In recent years there has been a barrage of high profile data security failures around the world with some drastic consequences for businesses and governing bodies.
“Although data breaches and ransom demands are serious, something much worse is possible. It isn’t about hacking – hacking is small beer compared to the potential threat from malware. When the world is becoming more and more connected, the likelihood of an incident occurring on a much larger scale significantly increases.
“When everything is connected to everything, do you need to physically hijack an aircraft to damage it? Do you need to plant a bomb on a gas pipeline to cause an explosion? Would you need to physically break into an electricity substation to disrupt the power supply and cause a blackout? No, you could do these things using malware.
“As the former CIA Director, Leon Panetta, is quoted as saying to US Congress in 2011, ‘The potential for the next Pearl Harbor could very well be a cyber-attack’.
“This is something we all have to be ready for.”
Mr McKeown, who has twenty-five years’ experience in the software industry, cited the trend increase concerning high profile cyber-attacks and data security failures in recent years. These include:
- 2012: Shamoon malware demolishes vast IT estates in Saudi Arabia
- 2013: Dark Seoul brings down ATM’s and television networks in South Korea
- 2014: Black Energy switches off the power in Ukraine
- 2015: US Democratic National Committee is famously hacked
- 2016: Mirai bots overwhelms high profile websites including Twitter
- 2017: UK NHS Wannacry Ransomware assault
The Stuxnet worm is an example of that weapon, which spread widely via USB sticks in the Middle East in 2009. Stuxnet was malicious code that entered the industrial control system (ICS) to carefully change settings and damage connected machinery – specific machinery such as centrifuges used to enrich Uranium.
Vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure
© Ideagen
According to Kaspersky Labs’ Threat Landscape for Industrial Automation Systems 2016, a quarter of all cyber-attacks reported to their Internet security service were aimed at industrial computers such as PLCs and one industrial computer in five is attacked each month.
Mr McKeown said that any modern industrial equipment, process or infrastructure usually has multiple external network connections including:
- Direct Internet Connection for remote Management access to the ICS
- OEM and supply chain organisations update industrial equipment
- Administration and maintenance systems and data (process health, logistics, etc.)
- Many in-house and third party line of business systems
- Government and other supervisory and regulatory systems and communications
- Portable media
He added: “Even the most critical infrastructure has many potential attack vectors over which the owners and operators may have partial or very little control. The answer to this vulnerability is extension of the scope of enterprise risk management to supply chain and digital risk.
“If any organisation owns critical infrastructure or plant or equipment where deliberate sabotage would have Financial, Infrastructural, Reputational, Market or Safety (FIRMS) consequences, they need to seriously question how they proactively manage the risk of sabotage via malware?"
-----
Author: Gordon McKeown, Marketing Manager at Ideagen, is a software marketing professional with twenty years’ experience in the industry.
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
USB Type-C™ Controllers with Internal Protection to Save Space STMicroelectronics has introduced two new USB Type-C™ -certified...
OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Geely invests in Sweden Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) and the City of Gothenburg signed a Letter of Intent to...
GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their...
German Cartel Office sides with ASML ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent...
Philips to acquire The Spectranetics Corp. Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
Toshiba: 'Gloves are off' Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba Memory Corp. filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court...
MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous... Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing...
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a...
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian...
Umicore opens production plant for trimethylgallium Material technology and recycling company Umicore has opened a production line for...
Carpool karaoke: Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity & Nvidia Volvo Cars and Autoliv are teaming up with Nvidia on the development of advanced systems and software for AI self-driving cars.
Harsh environment DC-DC converter series extended TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the HQA series of harsh...
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity...
Bombardier wins rail contract in the UK Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply...
Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential...
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments