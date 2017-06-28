© asml Components | June 28, 2017
German Cartel Office sides with ASML
ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent minority stake in Carl Zeiss SMT.
The transaction was initially announced on November 3, 2016.
ASML obtained merger clearance from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), the Korea Fair Trade Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. All conditions to close the transaction have now been fulfilled and ASML expects to close the transaction before the end of the second quarter of 2017.
ASML obtained merger clearance from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), the Korea Fair Trade Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. All conditions to close the transaction have now been fulfilled and ASML expects to close the transaction before the end of the second quarter of 2017.
OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Geely invests in Sweden Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) and the City of Gothenburg signed a Letter of Intent to...
GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their...
German Cartel Office sides with ASML ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent...
Philips to acquire The Spectranetics Corp. Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
Toshiba: 'Gloves are off' Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba Memory Corp. filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court...
MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous... Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing...
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a...
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian...
Umicore opens production plant for trimethylgallium Material technology and recycling company Umicore has opened a production line for...
Carpool karaoke: Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity & Nvidia Volvo Cars and Autoliv are teaming up with Nvidia on the development of advanced systems and software for AI self-driving cars.
Harsh environment DC-DC converter series extended TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the HQA series of harsh...
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity...
Bombardier wins rail contract in the UK Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply...
Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential...
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Surface-mount intelligent low-power modules from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics has added five space-saving surface-mount intelligent power...
WD: 'We do not care what Toshiba wants' After Toshiba’s selection of a consortium led by Korea-based SK Hynix Inc. and Bain Capital...
Alenia Space electronics in Electra platform Thales Alenia Space has signed its first contract with OHB to provide new-generation...
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover...
Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments