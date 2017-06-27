© mta.spa Business | June 27, 2017
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa
Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian manufacturer of HVAC systems. The respective agreement was signed in Milan, Italy, on June 22, 2017.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details of the agreement.
In 2016 MTA employed some 400 people, with main operations located in the area of Padua, Italy, and six sales subsidiaries in Germany, France, Spain, Romania, the US and Australia. The company generated sales of about EUR 76 million in 2016.
“MTA’s highly efficient cooling systems allows us to expand our commercial and industrial technology portfolio, and sales expertise in the air conditioning business in Europe in particular” said Uwe Glock, President of the Board of Management of the Thermotechnology Division. “We will thus strengthen Bosch’s market position as a supplier of industrial and commercial systems. We are already very well positioned in the segment for heating boilers with high output ratings and combined heat and power units. Together with MTA, we will now take another important step towards becoming the first fullrange supplier of heating and air-conditioning solutions”, Glock added.
“With this acquisition, MTA will bring its high technology and applications expertise as well as its high quality reputation to a powerful group. The future organisation will be well placed to provide the best solutions for every specific need. We will take advantage of both strong cultures to develop new innovative products”, said Mario Mantegazza, CEO and Co-Founder of MTA.
