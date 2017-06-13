© flir systems (illustration purpose only)

FLIR Systems need a new CFO

Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Flir Systems, has resigned effective July 31, 2017.

Shane Harrison, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, who joined FLIR in 2010, will work closely with Amit in transition and serve as interim Chief Financial Officer from August 1, 2017.



"I would like to thank Amit for his dedication and positive contributions at FLIR," said FLIR President and CEO, Andy Teich. "We respect Amit's personal decision and wish him all the best in his future pursuits."



"Although I look forward to residing closer to my family, I have greatly enjoyed my experience at FLIR and believe the company is well positioned for continued success," said Mr. Singhi.