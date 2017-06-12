© DARPA Components | June 12, 2017
Beyond Moore's Law and further
HIVE comes at a time when the microsystems technology community is facing an array of long-anticipated obstacles to its relentless and storied decades-long march of progress.
The microelectronics revolution—which began after World War II with the invention of the transistor and led to today’s chips bearing billions of these now astoundingly minuscule digital switches—has arrived at an inflection point, beyond which innovators will no longer be able to rely solely on the benefits of cramming more and more electronic devices into smaller and smaller spaces.
“For nearly seventy years, the United States has enjoyed the economic and security advantages that have come from national leadership in electronics innovation,” said Bill Chappell, director of DARPA*’s Microsystems Technology Office (MTO), which will lead the new effort. “If we want to remain out front, we need to foment an electronics revolution that does not depend on traditional methods of achieving progress. That’s the point of this new initiative – to embrace progress through circuit specialization and to wrangle the complexity of the next phase of advances, which will have broad implications on both commercial and national defense interests.”
There always has been a finish line on the horizon. The saga of electronics miniaturisation that has yielded ever more computing power at ever-lower unit costs—represented by the famed Moore’s Law (named after Intel’s co-founder Gordon Moore)—has always been destined to encounter the limitations of both physics and economics. As this inflection point nears, continued progress in microelectronics will require a new phase of innovation to keep the modern miracle of electronics innovation moving forward.
DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office created the Hierarchical Identify Verify & Exploit (HIVE) program to develop new technologies to realize 1'000x performance-per-watt gains in the ability to handle graph analytics. Intel’s Data Center Group (DCG), Platform Engineering Group (PEG) and Intel Labs will work as one of the hardware architecture research performers for DARPA HIVE, with a joint research program between Intel and DARPA valued at more than USD 100 million during a 4½-year effort.
“By mid-2021, the goal of HIVE is to provide a 16-node demonstration platform showcasing 1,000x performance-per-watt improvement over today’s best-in-class hardware and software for graph analytics workloads,” said Dhiraj Mallick, vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Innovation Pathfinding and Architecture Group at Intel. “Intel’s interest and focus in the area may lead to earlier commercial products featuring components of this pathfinding technology much sooner.”
-----
Image Caption: The patchwork of microelectronic dies represents work performed by a multitude of university groups that participated in previous DARPA-industry-academe collaborations. DARPA’s new electronics initiative is pushing for a new era of microsystem structures and capabilities. Click on the image for a high-resolution version.
* DARPA = Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
“For nearly seventy years, the United States has enjoyed the economic and security advantages that have come from national leadership in electronics innovation,” said Bill Chappell, director of DARPA*’s Microsystems Technology Office (MTO), which will lead the new effort. “If we want to remain out front, we need to foment an electronics revolution that does not depend on traditional methods of achieving progress. That’s the point of this new initiative – to embrace progress through circuit specialization and to wrangle the complexity of the next phase of advances, which will have broad implications on both commercial and national defense interests.”
There always has been a finish line on the horizon. The saga of electronics miniaturisation that has yielded ever more computing power at ever-lower unit costs—represented by the famed Moore’s Law (named after Intel’s co-founder Gordon Moore)—has always been destined to encounter the limitations of both physics and economics. As this inflection point nears, continued progress in microelectronics will require a new phase of innovation to keep the modern miracle of electronics innovation moving forward.
DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office created the Hierarchical Identify Verify & Exploit (HIVE) program to develop new technologies to realize 1'000x performance-per-watt gains in the ability to handle graph analytics. Intel’s Data Center Group (DCG), Platform Engineering Group (PEG) and Intel Labs will work as one of the hardware architecture research performers for DARPA HIVE, with a joint research program between Intel and DARPA valued at more than USD 100 million during a 4½-year effort.
“By mid-2021, the goal of HIVE is to provide a 16-node demonstration platform showcasing 1,000x performance-per-watt improvement over today’s best-in-class hardware and software for graph analytics workloads,” said Dhiraj Mallick, vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Innovation Pathfinding and Architecture Group at Intel. “Intel’s interest and focus in the area may lead to earlier commercial products featuring components of this pathfinding technology much sooner.”
-----
Image Caption: The patchwork of microelectronic dies represents work performed by a multitude of university groups that participated in previous DARPA-industry-academe collaborations. DARPA’s new electronics initiative is pushing for a new era of microsystem structures and capabilities. Click on the image for a high-resolution version.
* DARPA = Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Miele acquires majority interest in Steelco The family-owned Miele is to acquire a controlling stake in the Steelco Group, whilst Steelco...
Apple, Dell join Foxconn on Toshiba bid Electronics giants Apple Dell will reportedly join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba...
Junkers Bosch acquires BSH Hausgeräte unit As of January 2018, Junkers Bosch, a brand of Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, will take...
Beyond Moore's Law and further HIVE comes at a time when the microsystems technology community is facing an array of long-anticipated obstacles to its relentless and storied decades-long march of progress.
Murata postpones Sony battery deal yet again Murata has rescheduled the Target Closing Date for the transfer of the Battery Business...
EC yellow-cards Qualcomm/ NXP deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm. The watchdog has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the...
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and...
Basler acquires mycable Basler concluded the takeover of mycable GmbH, headquartered in Neumünster (Germany), on June...
Bombardier lays off 650 in Switzerland Canada-based Bombardier is to lay off 650 people at its locations in Switzerland. The...
CACI awarded USD 94M contract CACI International has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity...
NIBE acquires 65% of Tempeff Swedish NIBE Industrier AB has acquired 65 percent of Tempeff North America Ltd with...
ERNI Asia relocates in Singapore ERNI Asia has relocated to new premises in Serangoon, North-East of Singapore, in May...
New die version for 2Gb, 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs To address the memory market's shortage of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L...
Kamaz and Siemens sign cooperation agreement Kamaz and Siemens have signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership aiming at the...
Yingli Green Energy with draws from EU Price Undertaking Yingli Green Energy is withdrawing from the European Union Price Undertaking...
Seoul Semi resolves LED filament bulb lawsuit On June 8, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. have...
IBM Research alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology IBM, its Research Alliance partners Globalfoundries and Samsung, and equipment...
Harwin extends 1.25mm micro signal high-reliability connector range Following strong customer uptake of its initial release of the high-reliability Gecko Screw-Lok...
AMS Technologies acquires Elforlight AMS Technologies has acquired Daventry, UK-based photonics company Elforlight, sepcialising...
Ericsson leads European 5GCAR project The '5GCAR project' led by Ericsson has been selected as part of phase 2 of the 5G...
Osram acquires LED Engin Osram has agreed to acquire U.S.-based LED Engin Inc. in San Jose, California. The company...
Marvell introduces industry’s first 2.5 & 5 Gbps octal ethernet transceiver Marvell, a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today...
Northrop Grumman renews agreement with Australia Northrop Grumman Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, has renewed its Global Supply Chain (GSC) agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia for an additional three years.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments