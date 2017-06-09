© Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier lays off 650 in Switzerland

Canada-based Bombardier is to lay off 650 people at its locations in Switzerland. The facilities in Zürich and Villeneuve are particularly affected.

Trade union Unia, reports that - after finishing a contract for SBB - 650 people will have to leave the company. 500 of those affected by the job cuts are said to be those with temporary contracts.



"Unia, together with employees and staff representatives, will work to ensure that as many jobs as possible are secured, that the interests of employees are defended and that viable strategies for the future are developed. Unia expects Bombardier to enter into a constructive dialogue during the consultation process that starts June 09, 2017, as the company has always benefitted from public contracts", a statement from the trade union reads.



Bombardier is currently restructuring its transport sector on a global scale, with several thousand jobs being at risk.