New die version for 2Gb, 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs
To address the memory market's shortage of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L SDRAMs, Alliance Memory announced a new die revision (B die) for its 2Gb and 4Gb devices in the 96-ball FBGA package.
"Market demand for DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs is extremely high due to their increased functionality and speed, but their availability is becoming more and more limited as demand exceeds supply and suppliers move capacity to Flash and other products," said TJ Mueller, Vice President of Marketing at Alliance Memory. "With the introduction of a new B die version, we now have two sources for our 2Gb and 4Gb parts' silicon. This means our customers can be more confident than ever in our ability to deliver these devices despite shortages and price increases in the memory market."
The DDR architecture of Alliance Memory's 2Gb and 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs allows them to achieve extremely fast transfer rates of 1600Mbps and clock rates of 800MHz. With minimal die shrinks, the devices provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions used in newer-generation microprocessors for networking, industrial, medical, telecom, and consumer applications — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.
The 2Gb AS4C128M16D3B-12BCN and 4Gb AS4C256M16D3B-12BCN DDR3 SDRAMs operate from a single +1.5V (±0.075V) power supply, while the 4Gb AS4C256M16D3LB-12BCN DDR3L SDRAM operates from a single +1.35V power supply. The devices offer a data mask for write control and are available with a commercial temperature range of 0°C to +95°C. The 4Gb DDR3L SDRAM is also available in an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +95°C.
The 2Gb DDR3 SDRAMs are internally configured as eight banks of 16M word x 16 bits, while the 4Gb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs are configured as eight banks of 32M word x 16 bits. All devices support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of 4 or 8. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. RoHS-compliant, the devices are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.
Device Specification Table:
© Alliance Memory
*B die DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of four to eight weeks for production quantities.
