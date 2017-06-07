© osram

Osram acquires LED Engin

Osram has agreed to acquire U.S.-based LED Engin Inc. in San Jose, California. The company has approximately 30 employees and annual sales of around USD 10 million.

LED Engin specializes in ultra-bright, ultra-compact solid state lighting solutions for variety of specialty markets including entertainment lighting, ultraviolet, horticulture, tunable white and medical lighting applications. Its products mainly incorporate LED chips from Osram Opto Semiconductors. “LED Engin opens up new opportunities for us to offer our customers tailored specialty lighting solutions. LED Engin products are suitable for a variety of specialty applications, making them an ideal addition to our portfolio,” said Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram’s Specialty Lighting (SP) business unit.



LED Engin will be integrated into the professional and industrial applications section of the SP business unit.



“We are excited to join Osram and look forward to expanding our product portfolio and customer reach while continuing to serve our existing valued customers with additional resources,” said David Tahmassebi, CEO of LED Engin.