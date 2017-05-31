© bang olufsen (illustration purpose only)

Bang&Olufsen closes divesture of Czech subsidiary

Bang&Olufsen a/s has divested its entire share capital in Bang & Olufsen’s Czech assembly subsidiary, Bang&Olufsen s.r.o. to Tymphany Acoustic Technology HK Ltd.

The transaction has now been completed and all of Bang&Olufsen's 322 Czech employees have been transferred to Tymphany as of May 31, 2017.



Bang&Olufsen expects to receive DKK 123 million (EUR 15 million) in cash payments for the deal. As part of the strategic partnership, Tymphany will produce Bang&Olufsen products in the Czech factory.