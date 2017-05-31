© Qualcomm © Apple © Esin Terzioglu LinkedIn Business | May 31, 2017
Esin Terzioglu: From Qualcomm to Apple
Cupertino-based Tech-giant Apple has hired former Qualcomm VP Engineering Esin Terzioglu.
Terzioglu had worked at Qualcomm since 2009. Before Qualcomm, he was the cofounder, CTO and CFO of Novelics, a provider of memory intellectual property that was acquired by Mentor Graphics.
The move has gone virtually unnoticed (up until now). First noted by Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research, from a LinkedIn post, it has quickly made the rounds in other media outlets (including this one now). While the original LinkedIn post appears to no longer be active, Shah's Twitter account of the entry is.
"After an amazing ~8 years at Qualcomm, it is time for me to move on to my next adventure," Terzioglu wrote on LinkedIn. "It has been my honor and privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated individuals at Qualcomm where we accomplished great feats as a team (10nm bring up was a doozy and the team did an amazing job bringing the first product to market!!!)."
"I feel privileged for the opportunity to continue my career at Apple," he continued. "Stay in touch."
The move has gone virtually unnoticed (up until now). First noted by Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research, from a LinkedIn post, it has quickly made the rounds in other media outlets (including this one now). While the original LinkedIn post appears to no longer be active, Shah's Twitter account of the entry is.
Timing!— Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) May 28, 2017
Apple hires QCOM VP to continue to build its SOCs in-house.
Great hire for @Apple & a loss for @Qualcommhttps://t.co/MfR1JAUgbj pic.twitter.com/lonjWzatOW
"After an amazing ~8 years at Qualcomm, it is time for me to move on to my next adventure," Terzioglu wrote on LinkedIn. "It has been my honor and privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated individuals at Qualcomm where we accomplished great feats as a team (10nm bring up was a doozy and the team did an amazing job bringing the first product to market!!!)."
"I feel privileged for the opportunity to continue my career at Apple," he continued. "Stay in touch."
Bang&Olufsen closes divesture of Czech subsidiary Bang&Olufsen a/s has divested its entire share capital in Bang & Olufsen’s Czech assembly...
Semiconductor distribution notes record sales in 1Q/17 For the European semiconductor industry, 2017 began with a dynamic start. According to...
GomSpace opens an office in Asia GomSpace ApS, a company under GomSpace Group AB, has just opened a GomSpace Asia office aimed at "attracting further attention on the markets in and around Singapore".
Esin Terzioglu: From Qualcomm to Apple Cupertino-based Tech-giant Apple has hired former Qualcomm VP Engineering Esin...
Laird joins 5G Automotive Association Laird is joining an association of blue chip companies and suppliers to help develop mobile...
World's first 4x4 802.11n/Bluetooth 5.0 SoC with dedicated network... MediaTek Inc. introduced the world's first 4x4 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0 system-on-chip...
James Cannon leads the way at Flir Systems James J. Cannon has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Flir...
Bosch jams BMW production Due to missing components, German car maker BMW has to slowed down production in...
U.S. Navy awards Raytheon USD 28 million deal The U.S. Navy has selected Raytheon to provide the new Variable Depth Sonar for the...
Safran and Zodiac amend Terms & Conditions Safran and Zodiac Aerospace have withdrawn the previously agreed transaction structure...
R-Car starter kit supports unified code base 3.0 64-Bit environment Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
'eRamp' strengthens Europe in power electronics One of the most important European research projects for energy efficiency, 'eRamp', is...
Qualcomm delivers one million chips a day for the IoT The fact that Qualcomm is a major player in the chip world is common knowledge. That its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies is currently shipping more than 1 million chips per day for the IoT might not be.
America II signs distribution agreement with Lite-On America II has signed a franchise distribution agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp...
Veeco completes acquisition of Ultratech Veeco Instruments Inc. completed the acquisition of Ultratech, Inc., a supplier of...
Vishay WSBS8518…20 power metal strip® battery shunt resistor Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced a new Power Metal Strip® battery shunt resistor...
Manz: No mandatory offer by Shanghai Electric Shanghai Electric Germany Holding GmbH has not exercised the option to conclude a voting...
Cancelled tantalum supply contract for AMG AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has received a 'notice of cancellation' of its tantalum...
Jim Hackett gets to lead Ford Motor Ford Motor Company named Jim Hackett as its new president and CEO.
Whirlpool completes Greenville expansion Whirlpool has opened the expansion of its Greenville (Ohio/USA) Factory Distribution...
Qualcomm signs JV for smartphone chipsets in China AC Capital, Leadcore, Qualcomm and Wise Road Capital have signed an agreement to form a...
EC looks into Slovakia's state aid for Jaguar Land Rover The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Slovakia's...
Vesper’s MEMS microphone saves >10x more battery for voice-activated systems Vesper, developer of the world’s most advanced and reliable acoustic sensors, today launched...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments