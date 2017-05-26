© ford motor company Business | May 26, 2017
Jim Hackett gets to lead Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company named Jim Hackett as its new president and CEO.
Reporting to Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Hackett will lead Ford’s worldwide operations and 202'000 employees globally. He succeeds Mark Fields, 56, who has elected to retire from Ford after a 28-year career with the company.
“We’re moving from a position of strength to transform Ford for the future,” Bill Ford said. “Jim Hackett is the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space. He’s a true visionary who brings a unique, human-centered leadership approach to our culture, products and services that will unlock the potential of our people and our business.”
